LSU jumps to No. 2; Upset drops Georgia to No. 10

NEW YORK (AP) — LSU moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 29th time and putting the Tigers behind No. 1 Alabama less than a month before the rivals meet in Tuscaloosa.
The Tigers jumped from No. 5, past No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State, after beating Florida. LSU received 12 first-place votes while Alabama received 30 and is No. 1 for the third consecutive week. The Crimson Tide host the Tigers on Nov. 9.
Clemson received 11 first-place votes and Ohio State had nine. Oklahoma was No. 5 and Wisconsin became the first new team to crack the top six after Georgia suffered the biggest upset of the season. The Bulldogs dropped from No. 3 to No. 10 after losing at home to South Carolina in double overtime.
Penn State moved up to No. 7. Florida’s loss at LSU cost the ninth-ranked Gators two spots. Notre Dame was No. 8, two spots ahead of Georgia, which won a close game at home against the Irish last month.
Texas slipped four spots to No. 15, the highest ranked team with two losses. The Longhorns lost to Oklahoma on Saturday and fell to LSU early in the season. Both losses were to current top-five teams, each by seven points.
POLL POINTS
It is the 27th time the SEC has had the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the rankings since 2000. The only other conferences to do it in that time are the Big Ten (eight times) and the Big 12 (once).
LSU and Alabama have been 1 and 2 (in some order) 10 times previously, including nine during the 2011 season, when they played as the top two teams in the regular season and BCS championship game.
IN
Three teams moved into the rankings for the first time this season and a fourth is back after a week out.
— No. 20 Minnesota (6-0) is off to its best start since 2003. The Gophers are the only unbeaten team from a Power Five conference that had not yet been ranked.
— No. 22 Missouri has won five straight since losing its opener at Wyoming.
— No. 24 Appalachian State is in the Top 25 for the second time in school history. The Mountaineers will try to hang around a little longer this time.
— No. 25 Washington (5-2) fell out last week after losing at Stanford, but it bounced back with a decisive road win against Arizona on Saturday.
OUT
— Texas A&M had been lingering at the bottom of the ranking, despite September losses to Clemson and Auburn. After getting routed by Alabama, voters finally bailed on the Aggies.
— Virginia is out after losing at Miami on Friday night.
— Wake Forest lost for the first time this season and dropped out after falling 62-59 to Louisville.
— Memphis lasted only a week in the Top 25 after losing at Temple.
CONFERENCE CALL
The Atlantic Coast Conference is down to one ranked team: Clemson.
SEC — 6 (Nos. 1, 2, 9, 10, 11, 22).
Big Ten — 6 (Nos. 4, 6, 7, 16, 20, 23).
Pac-12 — 4 (Nos. 12, 13, 17, 25).
Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 5, 15, 18).
American — 2 (Nos. 19, 21)
ACC — 1 (No. 3).
Mountain West — 1 (No. 14)
Sun Belt — 1 (No. 24)
Independent — 1 (No. 8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.