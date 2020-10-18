FOXBOROUGH — When people look back at Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, they’ll remember how the New England Patriots had an opportunity to come from behind and win in the final minute, only to fall just short.
Sunday’s late comeback obscured a disastrous all-around performance by the Patriots, one made palatable in large part thanks to the heroics of Jonathan Jones.
The fifth-year defensive back came up huge on play after play, with Broncos quarterback Drew Lock repeatedly challenging Jones with deep balls in the end zone. Every time his number was called, Jones came through.
On the game’s opening drive, Lock targeted Jones in the end zone on back-to-back plays, first going for Albert Okwuegbunam and then Jerry Jeudy. Jones broke up the play on the first and forced the incompletion on the second, forcing the Broncos to settle for the first of Brandon McManus’ six field goals.
The next Denver possession, Lock went for Okwuegbunam in the end zone again on third-and-2, with Jones once again there to prevent the touchdown and force the field goal.
Towards the end of Denvers’ 15-play, 9-minute scoring drive that consumed most of the third quarter, Lock tried to hit Okwuegbunam in the end zone for the third time against Jones. Once again Jones was there to prevent the touchdown, helping the defense eventually hold for the field goal to keep it a manageable 15-3 game.
Finally, with the game on the line and his team needing the ball, Jones got underneath a deep ball from Lock and came down with the interception to give New England one last chance to drive for the win.
“Obviously J. Jones has made a lot of big plays around this organization in general, but today he definitely played some great football,” said Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who led the team with 12 tackles.
While Jones kept his team in the game with his winning plays, for the second straight game New England fell victim to the sort of self-inflicted mistakes that other teams have been making against the Patriots for decades.
New England had three turnovers, four fumbles, four sacks and only went 4 for 13 on third down attempts. The offense was a disaster up until the fourth quarter, and even during the comeback attempt the unit made crucial errors that hamstrung their opportunity to rally.
With players like Jones stepping up, the Patriots have shown they can still compete even under difficult circumstances. But for New England to reach its potential, it needs the whole team to make winning plays, not just one person.
Injuries piling up on offensive line
The Patriots have one of the best offensive lines in football, but the unit’s talent and depth is getting seriously tested with one injury after another.
Heading into Sunday’s game, the Patriots were already without starting center David Andrews (thumb), starting right guard Shaq Mason (COVID-19/Reserve list) and back-up center James Ferentz (COVID-19/Reserve list).
Then, midway through the first half, Jermaine Eluemunor went down with an ankle injury. Second-year guard/center Hjalte Froholdt was summoned to fill in at right guard while Onwenu bumped to right tackle, and after halftime the team mixed things up again, moving Isaiah Wynn back to left tackle, Mike Onwenu to left guard and Justin Herron to right tackle.
Bend, don’t break
New England’s defense had a weird day. On one hand, the Patriots did not allow any touchdowns, held the Broncos to 4 for 14 on third down conversion attempts, allowed a manageable 299 yards of total offense and eventually forced two interceptions on critical fourth quarter drives.
On the other hand, the Patriots also allowed the Broncos to score on each of their first six possessions.
That, Bill Belichick said, was not the hallmark of a good defensive performance. And it wasn’t a silver lining on a day where the Patriots didn’t play well elsewhere either.
“We need to do a better job in all areas of the game,” said Belichick. “We need to play better on offense, defense and special teams and coach better and we just, we need to be better on everything.”
Bentley’s busy day
Bentley made a team-high 12 tackles including two tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and half a sack. Adrian Phillips was also active as a hybrid safety/linebacker, making 11 tackles with two tackles for a loss, and cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones had crucial interceptions late to help fuel New England’s last gasp comeback attempt.
No daylight up front for backs
With so much upheaval on the offensive line, the Patriots running backs had hardly any room to run against Denver’s excellent front seven. New England’s three running backs combined for just 41 yards on 15 carries. Damien Harris led the way with just 19 yards on six carries.
New England’s team rushing totals looked a bit better in the end thanks in large part to Newton’s 76 yards on 10 carries, though the bulk of those came on a single 38-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@eagletribune.com or @MacCerullo.
