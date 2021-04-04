BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had two of his three goals and set up another in Boston’s five-goal second period, and the Boston Bruins rebounded from a lackluster effort with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon.
Patrice Bergeron moved into the fourth on the club’s all-time scoring list. David Pastrnak scored twice, David Krejci and Bergeron each had a goal for Boston. Bergeron added an assist, giving him 899 career points to move past Rick Middleton (898).
“These are the types of games you have to be able to see through adversity,” Marchand said. “It's something we have to be able to do every night as a group.”
Playing for the first time after coach Bruce Cassidy called out some of his top veterans two days ago, saying he was “disappointed” in their play, the Bruins' core group struck in big numbers in the second period.
“High-end plays by high-end players,” Cassidy said of his top players after Saturday's win. “It was nice. Haven't had those kind of nights in our building much.”
Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Jared McCann, Mark Jankowski and Cody Ceci each scored for the Penguins, who had ended a 10-game winless stretch in Boston (0-8-2) with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins on Thursday. It was their first win in TD Garden since Nov. 24, 2014.
The loss ended Pittsburgh’s five-game winning streak and was just its fourth in the last 15 games (11-3-1). Casey DeSmith had 21 saves for Pittsburgh. He had allowed just two goals or less in his last eight games for a 1.05 goals-against-average.
Jaroslav Halak stopped 23 shots for Boston.
Crosby’s short-handed goal made it 6-5 with 1:15 left, but Marchand’s empty-netter sealed it 14 seconds later. It was the first hat trick by a Bruins' player since fans were able to return to the building in limited, 12% capacity, due to the pandemic.
“It's nice to be able to see hats on the ice at the Garden,” Pastrnak said.
Marchand tied it when he beat DeSmith with a wrister from the left circle after defenseman Matt Grzelcyk circled the net and sent a pass across from the right corner.
Marchand then set up Krejci’s score with a pass from the high slot that the center redirected into the net from the edge of the crease.
In the closing seconds of the period, Marchand collected a pass from Charlie McAvoy in the slot and fired a shot that caromed into the net off the left post.
INJURY UPDATE
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo, who suffered an undisclosed upper-body injury Thursday, will be evaluated on a “week-to-week basis.” Carlo sustained a concussion on March 5 on a head hit by the Capitals’ Tom Wilson that earned the forward a seven-game suspension from the league.
“It’s been a trying year for him injury-wise,” Cassidy said before the game.
WHAT’S NEXT
Bruins: Host the Flyers on Monday in the first of home-and-home matchups. It’ll be Boston’s finale of a franchise-record tying seven-game homestand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.