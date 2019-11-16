TORONTO (AP) — Brad Marchand scored two goals in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 Friday night.
Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, and Zdeno Chara added a score for Boston (12-3-4). Tuukka Rask made 29 stops for the Bruins, who snapped a 0-2-2 slide.
Auston Matthews and Kasperi Kapanen scored for Toronto (9-8-4). Frederik Andersen made 30 saves. The Leafs have dropped four straight games, the last three in regulation.
Boston snapped a 1-1 tie 11 seconds into the third when Marchand scored his 12th goal of the season, scoring off his own rebound after stepping around Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly.
Toronto countered at 3:54, when Kapanen took a feed from John Tavares and scored his sixth. Marchand came back 1:14 later, again scoring off his own rebound.
Play was even for the rest of the third until Chara scored into an empty net with 1:33 left in regulation as Tavares smashed his stick over the crossbar in frustration.
Without star winger Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain) and center Alexander Kerfoot (dental fractures), Jason Spezza was back in the lineup for the Leafs. But Toronto's injury bug continued in the first when Trevor Moore took a big hit and didn't return.
The Bruins were minus defenseman Torey Krug, as well as forwards Jake DeBrusk and Brett Ritchie, who are all nursing upper-body injuries.
Boston, which has eliminated its Atlantic Division rival in the first round of the playoffs the last two springs, led 1-0 after 20 minutes before the Leafs tied it midway through the second.
Boston grabbed a 1-0 advantage at 13:48 of the first when Coyle scored his third of the season.
UP NEXT
Bruins: Host Washington on Saturday night.
