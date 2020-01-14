PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bruins star Brad Marchand overskated the puck at center ice on a shootout attempt, clinching the Philadelphia Flyers’ 6-5 victory over Boston on Monday night.
Travis Konecny scored in the fifth round of the shootout for Philadelphia, and Marchand lined up for his turn needing to score to keep the game going. The two-time All-Star charged toward the resting puck but barely nipped it as he skated past.
Officials met briefly before signaling that the game was over. Because Marchand made contact with the puck, it was considered a shot attempt.
Travis Sanheim scored twice in regulation for the Flyers, who rallied from a three-goal deficit.
Sean Couturier, Connor Bunnaman and Kevin Hayes also scored in regulation for the Flyers, who were down 5-2 with 12 ½ minutes left in the second period. Philadelphia improved to 15-3-4 at home.
David Krejci had two goals and Anders Bjork, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who entered tied with Washington at St. Louis for most points in the NHL. Boston gained a point but fell to 0-7 in shootouts.
Boston looked in position for a blowout after Krejci’s second of the night made it 5-2. The Flyers answered with the final two goals of the second.
Pastrnak notched his NHL-leading 36th goal on a backhander through Carter Hart’s legs to open the second-period scoring.
Krejci scored his 10th of the season to make it 2-0 with 3:11 left in the first, finishing a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play with a one-timer from just inside the post to extend Boston’s club-record streak with a power-play tally to 14 consecutive games.
NOTES: Halak stopped 34 shots and Hart made 26 saves. ... Zdeno Chara played in his 1,000th game as a Bruin, becoming the sixth player in club history to reach the mark. He joined Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk, Patrice Bergeron, Don Sweeney and Wayne Cashman. Overall, it was the 1,5030th game of Chara’s career. ... The teams will wrap up the three-game season series March 10 in Philadelphia. ... Philadelphia improved to 5-5 in shootouts.
UP NEXT
Bruins: At Columbus on Tuesday night.
