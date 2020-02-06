McAvoy's 1st goal lifts Bruins in OT

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly rain for the afternoon. High 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.