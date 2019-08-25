McIlroy ends season with a $15 million bang at East Lake

ATLANTA (AP) — The crowd rushing to circle the 18th green. The steady chants. It all sounded so familiar to Rory McIlroy at East Lake, with one big difference.
On Sunday, it was all for him.
One year after he was an overlooked bystander as Tiger Woods celebrated winning the Tour Championship, McIlroy surged past Brooks Koepka and delivered a clutch par putt when he needed it to win the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize.
“It’s amazing how different things can be in a year,” McIlroy said.
With two final birdies, McIlroy closed with a 4-under 66 to end a marathon day at the storm-delayed Tour Championship and finished four shots ahead of Xander Schauffele. He joined Woods as the only players to win the FedEx Cup twice since it began in 2007.
He smiled at hearing the chants, “Rory! Rory! Rory!” from a gallery that came under the ropes on the 18th hole to watch the finish.
“I must say, I didn’t enjoy that walk last year like everyone else did,” McIlroy said. “I never took the fight to Tiger.”
McIlroy had more than the $15 million prize on his mind.
He finished at 18 under in the FedEx Cup finale. His actual score was 13-under 267, better than anyone else in the 30-man field.
It will boost him to No. 2 in the world behind Koepka.
McIlroy was the only player to break par all four days.
Schauffele closed with a 70 to finish alone in second, which paid out $5 million.
Thomas lost his way Sunday morning in the conclusion of the third round when he took triple bogey on the 16th hole. He finished with two birdies and a 68 and tied for third with Koepka, who ended another big year with a pedestrian finish of 72.
They each earned $3.5 million.
Paul Casey shot 72 to finish fifth and earned $2.5 million.
What looked to be a shootout turned into a runaway for McIlroy.
The FedEx Cup counts as an official win, giving him three for the year. And he had 14 finishes in the top 10 out of 19 starts, the highest percentage of his career. Whether it’s enough was of little consequence. McIlroy had the FedEx Cup and the biggest payout in golf.
“I’m going to enjoy this one tonight,” he said.
