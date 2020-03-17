The Boston Red Sox have one player ranked in Baseball America's Top 100 prospects.
That's right, just one.
His name is Triston Casas, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound power-hitting first baseman, currently ranked 77th overall.
As a 19-year-old, he had a big season with the Red Sox "A" team in Greenville, S.C., knocking out 19 homers (20 overall including a short stint in High-A) with 78 RBIs.
He sat down with executive sports editor Bill Burt recently to talk about his near two years as a member of the Red Sox organization and his growth going from high school directly to the pros.
Q: Triston, you've been here with the Boston Red Sox organization since being draft in the first round since 2018. A lot has happened in that short time, including a championship with the parent club, then the firing of the guy that drafted you, Dave Dombrowski, and now a new president of baseball ops, Chaim Bloom. Have you noticed any differences in the new management?
CASAS: “So far, no changes in the culture. We here in the Red Sox, we try to preach winning. We try to preach an organization that plays the game the right way and plays hard every day. Coming here this spring Chaim Bloom and some new staff, nothing has really changed. The work ethic and goals are the same thing. For the most part, (Chaim) hasn't tried to change much. And personally, for me, it’s business as usual, work to get better every single day.”
Q: It has been said that best two things Dave Dombrowski delivered over his time here was a World Series championship and you, currently ranked 77th best MLB prospect by Baseball America. Have the Red Sox done right by you so far?
CASAS: “Absolutely. Coming out of high school I knew professional baseball was all I wanted to do, 100 percent. And God blessed me with the ability to come to this organization, bring my talents hopefully to Boston one day. And I feel like since I've signed here I’ve made tremendous strides personally as a player on the field. The staff and front office instilled a lot of trust in me by taking me with their first pick in 2018. It's not something I take lightly. I come out and I play hard every day. The organization has put me in a really good position to succeed and for me, staying healthy and doing the right things off the field is my part. They've handled me and my development really well. I’m so happy to be here. I can't I can't thank the organization enough.”
Q: It's one thing to come here as a 21-year-old kid out of college. It’s another as an 18-year-old out of high school like you did. What has the transition been like?
CASAS: “There's a really big transition. Coming out of high school, I felt like I was ready for playing baseball. I’ve always loved it. I figured that adjustment would easy. But it’s not. You go from playing 20 or more games in high school to 140 games. It's a big difference. That’s where taking care of yourself comes in, learning how to manage my body, really learning how to manage everything off the field. Baseball is going to take care of itself, but playing for six months straight is a really difficult transition.
Q: How about missing the “college” experience?
CASAS: “This sort of is my college experience, what I’m going through now. I feel like the older guys here have really taken me under their wing and not put me in a situation that I feel uncomfortable. For the older guys, you’d figure they might not want to help guys like me, blow them off. But it has been the opposite. These guys have been really generous with their information, with their knowledge.
Q: What are some of the biggest differences, even for a great player, going from high school to pro ball?
CASAS: “I'm not even talking about the game. For me, it’s more about the stuff off the field. The biggest thing for me coming into a full season of 140 games was realizing that what you eat is really important. That was probably the biggest transition because in high school you played twice a week and you aren’t focused on recovery. You can eat anything and you’re good. But it’s different here. On a daily basis your diet can impact your performance that day or night. That's been the biggest transition for me, eating good meals, finding nutritious options.
Q: You’re noted as a very mature hitter, particularly for a young guy. Can you talk about what you’ve learned as a pro and how you’ve improved.
CASAS: “I’m definitely trying to eliminate any hitches in my swing. The thing I’ve learned most is short and compact to the ball is the key. When you’re facing the velocity we see every single at-bat, going from high school to where you see 90 miles per hour maybe once in a season, now we see 95 miles per hour every day. That’s a big physical adjustment. I’m also am working on my two-strike approach. In high school that’s not really an approach that you have to take because the pitchers aren’t that good but then you come here and a lot of quality pitchers and you might face three different ones a night.
Q: You have family from Cuba -- your dad was born there, I believe. Talk a little bit about your heritage and it's baseball tradition.
CASAS: “My father, Jose Casas, was born here. He emigrated here with my grandparents (in the 1960s) before things started to get really bad. When he got here, ironically, his favorite sport was football. He tried playing baseball, but it wasn't his thing. As for football, he didn't want me playing that sport. I started playing soccer first when I was really young and then started playing baseball. He was a big supporter when I first started playing. I think the sport grew on him. From that point on, baseball was my first love."
Q: What does it mean being a member of the Red Sox organization, arguably among the top three, four or five in the game in terms of history, success and passion?
CASAS: “I've been to Fenway Park a few times and just feeling the atmosphere of a regular season game in June. It doesn't even have to be October to feel really special. I love that. The day I signed I went up to Boston for a batting practice session – in June against the Mariners – and it was sold out. In the seventh inning, I think we were down by six or seven runs, and the fans are still chanting ‘Let's Go Red Sox!’ It sort of hit, like, wow. It there really opened my eyes to the fact that you know this is a winning organization, whose fan base is really loyal through thick and thin. And just being around all the legends, like Carl Yastrzemski and Jim Rice, and seeing David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez walking around, all Hall of Famers, as a student of the game I’m humbled here.”
Q: Red Sox fans travel well, even in the minors. What has been your introduction for their love of the game?
CASAS: “I’ve heard that as you get closer to Boston, like Portland (Maine) and Pawtucket, you see it even more. Playing in Greenville (S.C.) was really cool, in a stadium that looked like Fenway. Every game we played, home or away, was flooded with fans wearing Red Sox jerseys. I know that’s not the case everywhere.”
Q: What have your conversations been like with new team president Chaim Bloom since taking over in late October?
CASAS: “I've had a few. I was at the Boston Baseball Writers Association Dinner in Boston in January where I received the award for Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year and I got the chance to talk to him while we were signing autographs. He’s really down to earth, an awesome guy. He brings a sense of youth and a sense of comfort. He’s a very relaxed guy, almost like he has a status as president but he’s one of us."
Q: What are your goals for 2020?
CASAS: “I wake up every day with the same intention and it’s to be the greatest baseball player to ever put on a pair of cleats. I wake up with that every day. I think everybody who comes out here to the park and doesn't have that mindset is wasting their time. I come out and I play hard. I have a passion for the game and want to try to maximize myself in every possible aspect of this game. And if I feel if I take that approach then one day I'll be a good major league player. Whether I'm great or whether I never play a game in Boston, I know I can lay my head on my pillow and have no regrets about my career because I gave it all.”
The Casas bio
Age: 20
Hometown: Pembroke Pines, Fla.
High school: American Heritage in Plantation, Fla.
Red Sox pick: First round, 26th overall, 2018
Awards: Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year, 2019
Family: Jose Casas; mom, Christine Casas passed away in 2007; younger brother, Gavin, 18
