Memo to PGA: Let him play!

Boo to the PGA.
One of the most exciting holes in golf will be on full display this weekend at the TPC Sawgrass, home of this weekend’s The PLAYERS Championship.
The par-3 17th and it’s famed, undulating island green, has enough highlights to fill The Queen Mary.
Even Tiger Woods has a ridiculous putt, a 60-footer for birdie in round three that supercharged his win the next day.
But the table had been set for the 18th hole, at least for this week, taking center stage.
A long, 465-yard par-4, with a huge lake running the entire left side, was stealing the show.
It was the hole Bryson DeChambeau had said he was going to drive the ball over the pond to the 9th fairway, cutting off possibly 70 yards to the 18th green.
Remember, DeChambeau’s famous shot on Saturday and Sunday last weekend, when he drove the ball over the water on the 6th hole at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a 565-yard par-5? He cut off 100 yards taking a chance at a drive that needed to carry 370 yards.
The hope was to card an eagle, but he got birdies each day instead. He also won the famed Palmer tournament by one stroke.
But the best part was his reaction after clearing the 370 yards, landing on the fairway. He raised his arms as if he won.
We love guys who hit the long ball. We love that he took the risk.
The PGA got wind of DeChambeau’s thought process for this week on the 18th hole, cutting the hole short. It would’ve been cool to watch him and probably others try it.
The TOUR said: “In the interest of safety for spectators, volunteers and other personnel, The PLAYERS Championship Rules Committee has installed an internal out of bounds left of the lake for play of hole 18. Similar instances of internal out of bounds for safety purposes have occurred at The Open Championship (No. 9) in 2017, the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii (Nos. 13, 18), and most recently, the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (No. 6).”
The PGA Tour needs this kid, DeChambeau. He is bringing fans to the TV sets.
His work ethic is outrageous. Even after Thursday’s round in which he shot 3-under, the GolfChannel had cameras watching him practice. One of the announcers noted, we know a lot of viewers are watching Bryson here.
The PGA Tour is really good right now, even without Tiger.
The level of play among the large number of twentysomethings is something that needs to be followed.
The sport is getting younger, more athletic and, well, fun.
Please don’t take that away.
Let DeChambeau, who is the defending U.S. Open champ, work his magic with that driver and weird swing.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
