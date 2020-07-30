Merrimack alum O'Rourke cheers Kelly's attack on Astros

Ryan O’Rourke does not have former Red Sox reliever and current Los Angeles Dodger Joe Kelly’s cell number.
If he did, he would send him this text:
“Great job against the Astros. That was for a lot of guys. Thank you!… RR”
O’Rourke is a Merrimack College alum and star pitcher and former major league reliever, who officially retired a few months ago.
The reference point for O’Rourke’s message was Kelly vs. the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. And four years ago.
Kelly, now a Dodgers reliever, entered the game in the sixth inning Tuesday with the Dodgers ahead, 5-2.
Facing Alex Bregman, Kelly threw a pitch that went over and behind the Astros third baseman’s head, after a few close ones inside, to walk him.
Bregman looked like he saw a ghost as he took off his elbow pads before heading to first base.
Then came the real fireworks with Carlos Correa up. Again came a few close pitches inside, before Kelly threw a slider, at 83 miles per hour that just missed Correa’s head.
Two pitches later, both strikes, resulted in an inning-ending strikeout, a glare from Correa and Kelly sticking out his tongue, both trading swears, before the benches cleared without incident.
While Kelly was in Boston when the Astros decked the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, he was sticking up for his new team.
And guys like O’Rourke.
The Astros were caught cheating, using a camera and a trash can in the dugout, messaging through loud bangs so hitters knew breaking balls were coming.
The Astros’ manager and general manager were suspended by Major League Baseball and immediately fired this past offseason. Their bench coach that year, Alex Cora, was suspended and fired by the Red Sox. And a special assistant that year, Carlos Beltran, was fired by the N.Y. Mets this past January.
The fact that Kelly, who was suspended Wednesday for eight games, threw at Bregman and Correa wasn’t surprising, but the fact he threw near the head area made a few people wince.
Former Red Sox infielder and WEEI radio host Lou Merloni tweeted “(Kelly’s) also an idiot. Put it in their hip if you want. He threw 2 balls at a guys head.”
The point being, you’re messing with guys’ careers.
O’Rourke laughs at that one.
“What about the careers they messed with,” he said. “Like mine.”
O’Rourke was in his second year in the majors, with the Twins, and they were playing at Houston. He entered having allowing only one run in seven previous innings.
“Honestly, it was the best I had ever pitched in my life,” he said. “I was on.”
Primarily brought in to face left-handers, O’Rourke, a fastball-slider pitcher, added a splitter to his repertoire the previous winter.
O’Rourke entered that game with the Twins trailing, 9-4, in the fifth inning. He remembers that painful inning from four year ago as if it were yesterday.
“I threw a first pitch splitter to Evan Gattis,” recalled the 6-3, 230-pounder lefty. “And he crushed it to centerfield. It was a good pitch when I threw it, I thought. Plus Gattis is a good fastball hitter. But he stayed back and hit it.”
The next batter was equally painful, especially now looking back.
“I believe I had Marwin Gonzalez at 1-and-2,” said O’Rourke, who will turn 32 on April 30. “I threw two straight sliders. Again, good ones. And he didn’t flinch. He spit on them. Then I walked him.”
A sacrifice bunt was followed by another walk, this time Julio Castro not swinging at the slider, and O’Rourke was pulled.
A double by Jose Altuve and single by Correa plated three runs, all charged to O’Rourke.
“We flew to Chicago the next day and the manager told me I was DFA’d,” said O’Rourke, which meant he was designated for assignment and sent back to Triple-A Rochester.
O’Rourke made it back to the Twins in mid-August, allowing runs in five of 18 outings. He ended with a respectable 3.96 ERA, but was released in November.
“If I never have that bad outing, who knows what might’ve happened?” he said. “Maybe my ERA is in the high twos. That gets you work in baseball.”
O’Rourke is hoping to landing a job on the business side of baseball. He said a National League team called him two weeks about trying out for their 60-man roster.
“I didn’t have it in me to do the work to get ready,” said O’Rourke, who had two outings in 2019 with the Mets before being released and re-signed to a triple-A deal with the Twins. “I’ve moved on.”
As for the two Astros stars catching the wrath of Kelly, O’Rourke is OK with it.
“I believe they affected a lot of guys,” said O’Rourke. “Baseball, on the field, is policed by the players. They know what’s going on. They knew this was coming. And quite frankly, I’m enjoying it.”
