Merrimack falls to defending national champ Minnesota Duluth

NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College men’s hockey team welcomed the two-time defending national champions, Minnesota Duluth, to Lawler Arena yesterday for the first time in program history. The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs pounced in the first period and finished with a 4-1 win over the Warriors.
Although the game was scoreless after the opening 20 minutes, the Bulldogs had outshot the Warriors 16-1.
“In the first period we watched a lot of the hockey game,” said Merrimack head coach Scott Borek. “They really took it to us. Unlike the games we played against Penn State and Wisconsin, we recovered well and played a good second and third period. We faced some adversity and I was happy with the way the team battled through it. If we stick with it, I think they’ll happen in the future.”
Despite the sluggish start in the opening period, the Warriors got on the board first when Regan Kimens tipped a Zach Uens shot from the point at the 4:56 mark of the second period. The Bulldogs tied the score about three minutes later on a shorthanded goal by Cole Koepke, and Kobe Roth gave UMD the lead at the 16:20 mark of the second period.
In the third period, Jackson Cates was able to squeeze a puck inside Troy Kobryn’s pads and Justin Richards made the game 4-1 with an impressive individual effort where he battled through three defenders en route to the net.
Holway Makes Merrimack Debut
Defenseman Patrick Holway made his Merrimack debut on Sunday after sitting out all of last season and the first semester of this season under NCAA transfer rules. Normally, players need to sit out two semesters, but because Holway left Maine last season after the first semester began, it didn’t count in the two semesters he needed to sit.
Holway, a 6-foot-4 physical defenseman, brings with him the ability to score from the blue line; he had 10 goals and 32 points in two seasons at Maine.
“I thought he would turn the puck over a lot and he didn’t,” Borek said. “I thought he might get caught out of position and he only did once, and it led to a breakaway that Troy stopped. From that point on, I thought he was really good. He’s a significant addition to our team. I like the swagger he plays with because he’s been in big games.
“Coming into the game, I just told him to be patient with himself. I thought he did that, played well and impacted the game. He’s going to be a dynamic addition to our power play because of the way he shoots the puck. He can break the puck out well because he can absorb the first check. He’s a really big addition to our back end.”
Irvine Goes Down With Injury
Merrimack senior captain Tyler Irvine left the game in the first period after a hard hit from UMD defenseman Nick Wolff. Irvine was able to make it back to the Merrimack bench under his own power but was quickly attended to by a trainer before he returned to the locker room.
“He won’t be back for a while,” Borek said. “We’ve lost three guys, but it’s a lot of minutes. We’ve now lost our first, second and third-line centers. Tyler has had such a great year it’s frustrating for him. He’s played so well. Hopefully, he’ll get through it and can be back as quickly as possible.”
If Irvine is out for any significant period, it will leave the Warriors with just 12 healthy forwards on the roster (the minimum required to dress a full lineup). Patrick Kramer and Jordan Seyfert are both out for the season with injuries, Filip Forsmark is sitting out this season to clear up his eligibility and Joseph Cassetti left the program over the semester break to return to junior hockey.
All four of those players had played center. Hugo Esselin was moved to center about a month ago and Mac Welsher has played center all year for the Warriors. Tyler Drevitch was recently moved back to center after playing predominantly wing this season; it’s possible his younger brother, Logan Drevitch, is the next player to move from wing to center.
NOTES: UMD’s Cole Koepke, Kobe Roth and Jackson Cates all scored their seventh goals of the season. ... Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney and director of player development Chris Kelly were spotted at Lawler Arena. The Bruins hold the rights to UMD forward Quinn Olson, and UMD defenseman Nick Wolff (a free agent) has attended two development camps with the Bruins.
NEXT: The Warriors host Minnesota Duluth again this afternoon with a puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m. After the game against the two-time defending national champions, fans in attendance can skate with the Warriors.
#10 Minnesota Duluth 4, Merrimack 1
at Lawler Arena
Minnesota Duluth (10-6-1): 0-2-2—4
Merrimack College (4-12-1): 0-1-0—1
First Period: None.
Second Period: 1. MC Regan Kimens 3 (Zach Uens), 4:56 (pp); 2. UMD Cole Koepke 7 (Justin Richards), 7:39 (sh); 3. UMD Kobe Roth 7 (Tanner Laderoute, Scott Perunovich), 16:20 (ev).
Third Period: 4. UMD Jackson Cates 7 (Noah Cates, Nick Swaney), 2:35 (pp); 5. UMD Justin Richards 5 (Dylan Samberg, Cole Koepke), 16:57 (ev).
Shots: Merrimack 1-16-8—25; UMD 16-12-10—38
Saves: MC Kobryn 16-10-8—34; UMD Shepard 1-15-8—24
Power Plays: Merrimack 1 for 5 (9 shots); UMD 1 for 3 (7 shots)
