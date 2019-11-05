MONTREAL (AP) — Defenseman Victor Mete scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens cooled off the first-place Boston Bruins with a 5-4 victory Tuesday night.
Ben Chiarot scored the winner in the third period and Tomas Tatar and Paul Byron also scored for the Canadiens (8-5-2), who have won four of five.
David Pastrnak, Connor Clifton, Anders Bjork and Sean Kuraly scored for the Bruins (11-2-2), who had a six-game win streak halted.
It was hardly a goaltending battle, with Carey Price stopping 21 of 25 shots and Tuukka Rask allowing five goals on 31 shots.
The Canadiens took a 4-3 lead into the third period, but Boston overcame its third deficit of the game when Kuraly surprised Price on a wraparound at 3:03.
Chiarot gave Montreal the win on a wrist shot from the face-off circle at 9:06, just minutes after the Bruins had a goal overturned for offside.
Boston came into the game with one regulation loss this season, on Oct. 10 in Colorado against the Avalanche.
The Bruins were playing the second game of a back-to-back and it showed. They trailed 3-1 in the first period.
Canadiens scored just 1:13 into the game when Mete fired the rebound of a shot by Petry under Rask’s glove for his second of the season.
Pastrnak netted the equalizer six seconds into a Boston power play, a one-timer at 14:55. Pastrnak, the NHL scoring leader, extended his career-high point streak to 13 games.
NOTES: Montreal’s Claude Julien coached his 1,200th NHL game, while Bruins captain Zdeno Chara played his 1,500th game. Bell Centre fans gave Chara, who is usually booed in Montreal, a rare ovation for the accomplishment. The 42-year-old is the 21st player to reach that mark. ... Boston had won five straight games in Montreal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.