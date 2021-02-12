On paper, the Andrew Benintendi trade on Wednesday doesn’t make a lot of sense being it is less than a week before the start of pitchers and catchers.
The Boston Red Sox traded their starting left fielder and received two players -- Franchy Cordero, Josh Winckowski -- and three players to be named later.
Who are those guys? Who's playing left field? Is Jackie Bradley Jr. the next casualty?
OK. Deep breath. Let's stick with the now and Benintendi, the same Andrew Benintendi who is entering his sixth year in the major leagues at only 26 years old.
To put that in a little perspective, he is two years younger than when Andover’s Michael Yastrzemski made his major league debut in 2019.
Benintendi’s allure was his swing, maturity, his power and his confidence.
And, oh yeah, he had a way, as the Red Sox property, of making big – and I mean big! – first impressions.
After getting his $3.4 million bonus as the 7th player chosen overall in the 2015 MLB Draft, he got four hits in his first eight at bats in Lowell.
Six weeks later he was elevated to Greenville (Low-A) and blasted two home runs in his second game.
When his first pro summer was done, he had hit 11 homers in 53 games.
Benintendi opened the 2016 season in High-A Salem, and on opening day had four hits, including a double, triple and three RBI.
Hitting .341 in mid-May, he was jettisoned to Double-A Portland, where in his second game he had two hits and three RBI.
By the time August rolled around, Benintendi was hitting .295 with 11 homers with the Sea Dogs, leading to a call-up to an opening in left field with the big club in Boston.
Again, in only his second game, batting ninth, he had two of the Red Sox seven hits in a 3-1 loss in Seattle.
Ending his first six weeks in the majors hitting .295 was impressive, but hitting a home run in his first postseason at bat in Cleveland off Trevor Bauer, giving the Red Sox a 2-1 lead, turned a lot of heads in the painful 5-4 loss.
“I think the Red Sox have something in that kid,” said Indians manager Terry Francona after the game. “He was something.”
The next two full seasons were good. Benintendi played 151 and 148 games respectively, hitting .271 with 20 homers and 90 RBI in 2007, good enough for a second place finish in Rookie of the Year, and .290 with 16 homers and 87 RBI in the World Series season.
The 2019 season, a debacle for the team and manager Alex Cora, proved to be the beginning of the end for a lot of people in the organization, including Benintendi.
On Aug. 16, 2019, Benintendi was typical Benintendi, coming off a three-hit day with a double, triple and 2 RBI in an easy win over the Orioles. At the time, his numbers were consistent with six weeks left in the season – .290, 12 homers and 63 RBI.
The Red Sox were still in it, six games out of a Wild Card spot.
But they continued their unimpressive ways, going 18-19 the rest of the way, with Benintendi among the key disappointments.
Benintendi limped to the finish line hitting .154 with one homer and five RBI.
There were a lot of changes in 2020, including Cora, who was suspended and fired for cheating as the bench coach with the World Series champion Houston Astros in 2017.
Mookie Betts and David Price were traded away, ace Chris Sale was out for the year and expectations were not high.
It was a new year for Benintendi. But it was also a year of expectations with Betts gone and Benintendi’s “veteran” status on the team.
Basically, the team needed his 20-homer, 90-RBI pace, maybe even more, in the COVID-19 shortened season now more than ever.
Instead, he was even worse than his last six weeks of 2019. In 14 games, Benintendi only had four hits in 39 at bats (.103), with two of those hits coming in his last game when he strained his rib cage.
According to CBS sports writer Mike Axisa, analytics ranked Benintendi among the worst in baseball in exit velocity (82.8 mph) and “hard hit” rate (22.2 percent).
The rest of Benintendi’s game -- arm, fielding, steals, etc. -- was not good enough to make up for his offensive woes at the end of his time here.
The bigger question is this: Why didn’t Benintendi improve after his meteoric rise through the Red Sox minor league system?
One would expect, with his experience and 1,500-plus at bats, that Benintendi should’ve turned into a 25-homer, 100-RBI guy, contending for a spot on the All-Star team.
That “guy” would’ve been a staple on the 2021 Red Sox, possibly batting second, and helping lead this next group in the difficult American League East division with the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
It never happened. And it was time to move on.
If there ever is a Hall of Fame for first impressions, Bentintendi gets in on the first ballot.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.