PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor helped the Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl just 3.5 years ago.
Mills and Agholor returned to Philadelphia this week, wearing Patriots uniforms as the Eagles hosted New England for two joint practices ahead of their preseason game Thursday night.
Mills, who is back at cornerback after playing safety for the Eagles last season, and Agholor, who had a career-best 896 yards receiving with the Raiders last season, were two of the better performers for New England during the joint practices with their old team.
But neither player was eager to discuss old times, or dwell on the circumstances of leaving in free agency.
Agholor, a 2015 first-round pick, left Philadelphia a year ago after failing to live up to high expectations, He averaged 18.7 yards per catch for the Raiders on his 48 receptions, including eight touchdowns, but wasn’t re-signed.
“I can’t focus on that. I’m super happy with the opportunity I have to be a Patriot,” Agholor said.
A question about his up-and-down five seasons as an Eagle drew a similar answer:
“I don’t think anything in my life was a mistake. There’s no ‘what-ifs.’ It’s all a part of whatever was forming,” Agholor said. “It’s great (to be back at the Eagles’ facility). I think this is a beautiful place. I’m super happy for the opportunity we get to practice vs. the Eagles. Also, for me to be back here and see a lot of wonderful faces.”
Mills also spent five seasons with the Eagles. He switched positions last year after Malcolm Jenkins left Philly. Now, he’s back on the outside, and with Stephon Gilmore sidelined with a quad injury, Mills seemed to be New England’s most aggressive, effective cornerback.
“We’re in the dog days of camp right now, where, you wake up and it’s another day and you’re beat up and you’re tired. I think having joint practices like this, going against a new face, a new opponent, it just gets the juices flowing,” Mills said.
“I’ve got memories here. We did something that will be in the books forever. I have history with a couple of the guys, but I just see it as a new journey. ... This is the next chapter.”
In 11-on-11 play, Eagles second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts was more effective than Cam Newton, who held onto the ball too long and often threw late. Hurts said afterward that he was honored to meet Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP. Newton said he became aware of Hurts when the young QB was in high school in the Houston area.
Asked about the Eagles being more physical, Newton said with the two teams together, there was “a field full of Alpha males. Ain’t nobody gonna blink.”
