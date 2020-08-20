Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery, Celtics will pick 14th

The NBA draft lottery was delayed three months, and the Celtics now know where they will be picking on draft night.
The Celtics have the No. 14 pick, which was acquired in a 2015 trade with Memphis. The Grizzlies had 200-1 odds of winning the No. 1 pick and were 97.6% certain of finishing 14th, ended up in exactly that spot. That means the Celtics will have three first-round picks on draft night.
Boston also own the No. 26 pick and the No. 30 pick in the first round, along with No. 47 in the second.
The Minnesota Timberwolves won the lottery, giving them the No. 1 pick. The lottery was conducted virtually because of the pandemic, with NBA officials doing the actual draw in Secaucus, New Jersey.
Golden State holds the No. 2 pick, Charlotte got the No. 3 pick and Chicago will pick fourth. The Hornets and Bulls both bucked some odds to move into the upper echelon.
“We know with the No. 1 pick we have the opportunity to draft an impact player who could immediately complement our young, strong core,” Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas said.
Chicago had a 32% chance of moving into the top four spots, Charlotte about a 26% chance. They leapfrogged four teams that had better top-four odds — Cleveland, Atlanta, Detroit and New York.
“I’m pretty sure whoever we get, it’s going to be exciting,” Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham said.
The draft, originally scheduled for June, is set for Oct. 16. But nobody knows yet when the new draft picks will make their NBA debuts, since the start of the 2020-21 season is not yet determined.
The NBA had been hoping for a Dec. 1 start to the 2020-21 season, though Commissioner Adam Silver said on the ESPN telecast of that draft lottery that date now “is feeling a little bit early to me.”
The Timberwolves were 19-45 this season, marking the 14th time in 15 years that they failed to make the playoffs and finished with a losing record. And a month ago, Glen Taylor — who has owned the franchise since 1994 — said he “will entertain” offers for the Timberwolves WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.
It’ll be Minnesota’s first time holding the No. 1 pick since 2015, when it took Karl-Anthony Towns.
Unlike a year ago, when Zion Williamson was clearly going to be the first selection, there is no consensus about the No. 1 pick. Top candidates include Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Memphis’ James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball — the brother of New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball.
Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged 19.1 points in 32 games for Georgia in his lone college season. Wiseman, a 7-foot-1 center, played in only three games for Memphis and averaged 19.7 points before giving up what had been a lengthy fight with the NCAA over his eligibility. Ball, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 17 points in 12 games while playing in Australia’s top pro league this past season.
