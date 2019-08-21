TRENTON, NJ — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats were blanked 4-0 by the Trenton Thunder Wednesday afternoon at ARM & HAMMER Park. Despite the loss, the ‘Cats still took the series two games to one.
Trenton doubled their lead to 2-0 in the fourth after consecutive singles put runners on the corners, then a wild pitch brought home the second run of the game. Four Thunder hits plated a run in the sixth, and an unearned run scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to make it 4-0 for the Yankees affiliate.
Justin Dillon (L, 5-3), Brad Wilson, Vinny Nittoli and Jake Fishman took the hill for New Hampshire. Fishman was the only hurler to not allow a run to cross.
New Hampshire managed just four hits in the game. Vinny Capra doubled and singled, Riley Adams recorded a knock and Chad Spanberger logged a ninth-inning base hit.
The Fisher Cats return home Thursday night to start the final homestand of 2019. They’ll take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.