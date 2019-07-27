MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Vinny Capra hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 4-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
The double by Capra, part of a three-run inning, gave the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead before Brock Lundquist hit an RBI-single.
The Fightin Phils cut into the deficit in the third inning when Mickey Moniak hit a solo home run, but the Fisher Cats tacked on another run in the third when Alberto Mineo hit an RBI-double, scoring Lundquist.
Vinny Nittoli (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief.
The teams split the doubleheader after Reading won the first game 2-0.
Spinners fall to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - After sweeping the doubleheader the day before, the Lowell Spinners were looking to continue their streak on Saturday when they took on the Staten Island Yankees.
The Spinners (26-13) were able to score one in the ninth inning, but ultimately fell to the Yankees (19-21) by a final of 4-1
Cameron Cannon led the ninth off by doubling to right field and later scored when Joe Davis grounded out to shortstop - cutting the Yankees by a score of 4-1. But that would be it for the Spinners, who were limited to five hits in the game.
The other four hits came from Gilberto Jimenez - who increased his hit streak to seven games - Elih Marrero and Antoni Flores.
It’s a quick turn-around for the Spinners, who play the final game of the four-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 1 p.m.
