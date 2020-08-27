Philadelphia 76ers scout Jeff Nelson, of Bradford, has seen the Boston Celtics about a dozen times and Toronto Raptors twice, and both many more times on TV.
And based on each team’s high-end talent — Raptors have four players (Fred VanFleet, Pascal Siacum, Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell) averaging 17.5 points or more in the playoffs vs. Celtics having three players (Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown) averaging 21.5 points or more — and the health of said talent, this series will be a keeper.
“I’d be shocked if this didn’t go seven games,” said Nelson. “They both have stars. They have very good coaches who are noted for making in-game adjustments. And they both play very good defense. If the great players remain healthy, this will be a great, great series.”
One thing we won’t see, says Nelson, is Toronto trying to slow down the game like the Sixers did against the Celtics.
“Because it won’t work,” said Nelson. “Toronto will need to push the pace, almost a frenetic pace, to have success against the Celtics. The Sixers tried to slow it down, to get it to (Joel) Embiid, but the Celtics were ready for it. With Ben Simmons out, the Sixers couldn’t play a faster pace.”
Nelson said another big disparity was the Sixers defense, particularly with Al Horford and Tobias Harris, against Tatum and Brown. They couldn’t contain either consistently.
The Raptors have two long, lengthy players, Siacum and Ibaka, who are noted defenders and very difficult to get past.
“The Raptors might be the best defensive team in the NBA,” said Nelson. “They will have to slow Tatum down, forcing him away from the 3-point line and take contested twos. He killed the Sixers from the three-point line.
“He can score 10 points in a minute and Toronto will have to stop that from happening too often,” Nelson noted. “But I believe Tatum will have a tougher series with the Raptors.”
As for the Raptors edge, their rebounding is superior to the Celtics, which struggles against teams like the Raptors that attack for offensive rebounds.
“The Celtics have a lot of length, but don’t really have great rim protectors and rebounders,” said Nelson. “[Enes] Kanter and [Daniel] Theis are OK. That is a strength for the Raptors and could be an advantage they have the entire series.”
There has been news that Raptors guard Kyle Lowry’s ankle sprain could be an issue, possibly missing a game or two.
“I would expect the Celtics would run a lot of pick and rolls on Lowry, making him work that ankle,” said Nelson. “If that’s a real issue that is an advantage for the Celtics. Again, attrition is important in these playoffs. The healthiest team will usually win.”
But the Raptors are for real.
“They scored 150 points in the clinching game and blew Brooklyn out of the water in four games, which gives them the rest they are going to need for this series,” said Nelson. “Same with the Celtics. Ending that series with the Sixers in four, allows them a little extra time. This is going to be a great series.”
Nelson: NBA title wide open
Sixers scout Jeff Nelson said that other than the Lakers over their last few games against Portland, the remaining teams all look capable of winning a championship.
“Maybe the Lakers are a slight favorite, but they are beatable,” said Nelson.
“The Bucks-Heat series is going to be really tough for the Bucks,” said Nelson. “The Heat match up well with the Bucks and have two defenders, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, who can bother Giannis [Antetokounmpo].”
As for the Celtics, they could win it all, but the road to a Duck Boat parade would be Toronto, Milwaukee and maybe the Lakers.
“That’s a lot to ask,” said Nelson. “Could they do it? Yes. But they may need a little help and would need [Gordon] Hayward back for depth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.