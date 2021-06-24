NBA's Hawks no surprise to Lawrence's Holman  

There have been times, especially when we are writing about one of favorite Merrimack Valley sons, Steve Holman, and the “struggling” Atlanta Hawks, that “The Streak” is the topic of discussion.
“The Streak” is now at 2,733 consecutive games doing play-by-play for the Hawks after last night’s Eastern Conference finals game with the Milwaukee Bucks, with Holman having not missed a game since March of 1989.
But that story and streak are secondary right now as the Hawks are, get this, eight wins away from winning an NBA championship.
Even better is the fact that this is only the second time (2014 was the other) in his 32-year streak with the Hawks that they have played in a conference championship.
“I love it. I always have. I love entertaining people,” said Holman. “But this is different. I really love this, calling games this deep into the playoffs. This is fun. This winning makes my job so much easier.”
This isn’t a total surprise, at least if you’ve been listening to Holman. The Lawrence native has for two years now been talking about the future of the Hawks, primarily due to Trae Young.
They were expected, back in the late fall, to be a young, playoff team gaining experience.
But the Hawks got off to a 14-20 start and fired their head coach Lloyd Pierce while in a stagnant, COVID-19 glide.
Basically, from afar, it was the “same old Hawks,” losers of 11 of 15 games.
Something happened, though, when the Hawks elevated assistant coach Nate McMillan to “interim” head coach.
The Hawks won eight straight.
“Nate changed everything,” said Holman. “He had some cache having been not only a good player in the league, but someone who was a head coach for 16 years. That meant something to the players.”
McMillan also reworked Trae Young’s game. The sensational scoring guard became a better point guard, making others better, with McMillan’s influence.
The Hawks finished the regular season under McMillan at 27-11 and if you count the playoffs are 35-15 through two series, as in the second best record in the playoffs.
While Young is “the man” and an elite NBA player, he is not doing it alone. The Hawks have nine players averaging over 10 points per game and five of them are either 22 or 23 years old.
“That’s where Nate was so important,” said Holman. “Obviously, this is a players’ league, but we had a lot of good, young guys. Nate was like adding a veteran. His influence has been amazing.”
The playoffs have been a real treat for Holman. The New York Knicks were the hot team nationally when the playoffs opened but the Hawks beat them in five games.
The series ended with Young going to center court and bowing to the Knicks fans, which rode him all series.
“When he was asked afterward why he bowed he said that on Broadway, when the show ends, you bow to the fans,” said Holman.
The Sixers series was special, though, due to the fact that the Sixers were one of the favorites to win an NBA title but that the Hawks won in seven games.
“Just experiencing a Game Seven is huge, never mind winning it and doing it on the road,” said Holman. “That would’ve been a great experience even if we lost. But the fact we won says a lot about the mental toughness of this team.
“To win two games in New York and three in Philadelphia is huge for a young team learning to win,” said Holman. “After the Philly series we’ve heard a lot about what’s wrong with the Sixers. Well, maybe we should be talking about what’s right with the Hawks?”
Holman’s first road game this season was last night in Milwaukee. Because of protocols, broadcast teams around the league didn’t travel.
“I love traveling and I love seeing everybody on the road,” said Holman. “We’ve had some good teams over the years, a lot of fun teams, but this one is special in a lot of ways. I think people, some smart NBA people, are just beginning to realize what I’ve known all along. The Hawks are very good.”
We have been forewarned.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com
Holman got healthy over COVID-19
Atlanta Hawks radio play-by-play announcer Steve Holman said one of the benefits of COVID-19 was it allowed him more time to do other things due to him not travelling, including take better care of his health.
He started walking 10,000 meters every day, as in 6.2 miles.
“And it’s speed walking,” said Holman. “I needed to be healthier. I’m 67 and I want to be 68. It’s one of the good things that happened to me during the pandemic.”
He also started eating better and he saw his weight go down. Really down.
Today he weighs 150 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.