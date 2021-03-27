NCAA TOURNAMENTS Williams, Bueckers lead UConn women past Iowa 

SAN ANTONIO — Christyn Williams scored 27 points and Paige Bueckers added 18 points to lead No. 1 UConn to a 92-72 win over fifth-seeded Iowa on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Bueckers and Iowa's star freshman Caitlin Clark had taken the women's basketball world by storm this season. Bueckers became the third freshman ever to earn All-America honors. Clark led the nation in scoring and came into the regional semifinals averaging 29 points in the tournament.
“I was super excited for this game, just because of the spotlight on it,” said Bueckers, who also had nine rebounds and eight assists. "And I know everybody hyped it up to be Caitlin versus Paige, but I was so excited for our team.”
Evina Westbrook just missed the 18th triple-double in NCAA women's tournament history, with 17 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists for UConn, which raised its record to 27-1. Nelson-Ododa added 11 rebounds and seven assists to go with four points. Freshman Aaliyah Edwards added 18 points.
The game marked the return of UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who missed the opening two rounds while recovering from the coronavirus. Auriemma arrived in San Antonio on Wednesday.
BAYLOR MEN GRIND TO ELITE 8
INDIANAPOLIS — Top-seeded Baylor overcame some frigid outside shooting Saturday to move into the Elite Eight, getting 16 points from Adam Flagler in a 62-51 victory over Villanova and its amoeba-like defense.
The Bears (25-2) came in as the nation's leading 3-point team, shooting 41.5%, but made only 3 of 19 in this one, unable to find room or get into a comfort zone against fifth-seeded Villanova's mix of 2-3 zone and man. Davion Mitchell, a 46% shooter from 3 this season, went 0 for 3 in a 14-point night.
Baylor, which started the season 18-0 and won its first-ever Big 12 regular-season title, is one win from the Final Four for the first time since 2012.
This game changed midway through the second half when Baylor all but abandoned what is normally its go-to shot — the 3. The Bears took a six-point lead with a 14-2 run during which not a single point came from outside the arc.
The Bears played some defense, too.
Constantly harassing Villanova shooters who'd carved out space in the first half, Baylor held Villanova to 37.5% shooting in the second and 0 for 9 from 3. Jay Wright's team scored 10 points over the final 11 minutes. During one stretch in the decisive run, Baylor forced five straight turnovers on 'Nova possessions. Baylor had four of its five blocked shots in the second half.
OREGON STATE MEN SURVIVE SWEET 16
INDIANAPOLIS — Ethan Thompson scored 20 points, including a pair of clinching foul shots with 35 seconds left, and No. 12 seed Oregon State kept its dream March going with a 65-58 victory over eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Warith Alatishe added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Beavers (20-12), who were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 but ran roughshod through the conference tournament and have kept on winning on college basketball's biggest stage.
They're headed for their first Elite Eight since 1982 — one that was later vacated by the NCAA — and will play on Monday night for a spot in the Beavers' first Final Four since 1963.
Not even the fervent prayers of Sister Jean could help Loyola (26-4) deal with the constantly changing defenses that Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle rolled out. The Ramblers, who played with such poise and perfection in toppling top-seeded Illinois, wound up shooting 33% from the field and 5 of 23 from beyond the arc.
All-America forward Cameron Krutwig led Loyola with 14 points. Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris added 10 apiece, though both of them missed 3-pointers in the closing minutes as Loyola tried to mount a comeback.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.