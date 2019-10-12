BOSTON — How smoothly did the Bruins’ 2019-20 home opener go Saturday night at TD Garden?
Consider this microcosm of the evening: former Providence College Friar Kevin Rooney, in an attempt to light a spark under his ember-less New Jersey Devils, tried to line up Jake DeBrusk with a thunderous third period body check in front of Boston’s bench. DeBrusk not only saw him coming and avoided being steamrolled ... he also used Rooney’s momentum to lift him up and over the dasher into the home team’s bench.
In a case study of the Haves vs. the Have Nots, the Bruins had to do scant heavy lifting to put aside the woebegone Devils, 3-0. First period goals by Brad Marchand and fourth liner Joakim Nordstrom set the foundation for the rest of the game, and by the time Patrice Bergeron put home a power play goal in the final minute of the second stanza, the end result seemed all but sealed.
“It was great to get a couple of goals there early and protect yourself a bit,” Marchand, the team’s early leader in goals (4) and points (7), said. “It’s great that we were able to sustain that and carry it with us for the rest of the game.”
It was Boston’s second shutout in five games to begin the season and first for Tuukka Rask, who was asked to make 31 saves — maybe two or three of the difficult variety.
At the opposite end of the rink, Marblehead native Cory Schneider did what he could to keep his team from drowning despite being besieged with shots early on. The veteran goaltender stopped prime scoring chances off the sticks of David Pastrnak, Marchand, Jake DeBrusk, and Marchand again on a shorthanded breakaway.
But Boston’s forecheck was buzzing, all four lines ripping up and down the ice surface one after the other, and a porous Jersey defense couldn’t keep them at bay.
“I think our biggest advantage is our depth all through our lineup,” said Sean Kuraly, who assisted on Nordstrom’s tally. ‘We have four lines, six D and two goalies that can play. We use that to our advantage, rolling one line after another and one D pair after another. It can be hard to keep up.”
It certainly was for the Garden State visitors, who didn’t help themselves by going 0-for-4 on the man advantage. They have yet to score a power play goal in 15 chances this season.
The Devils have some talent -- Schneider, when healthy, can be elite; first overall draft pick Jack Hughes, recent Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall, bruising 24-year-old forward Miles Wood of Manchester-by-the-Sea, and aging but still effective defenseman P.K. Subban. New Jersey’s problem is that they don’t have nearly enough of those players, and the mistakes they make get magnified.
Take Hughes, the precocious 18-year-old Team USA prodigy who is still looking for his first NHL point after five games. During one Devils power play in the second period Saturday night, he had his pocket picked not once (by Marchand) but twice (this one by Bergeron) while trying to move the puck from the neutral zone into the Boston end.
“You can take advantage of teams offensively on the PK,” said Marchand. “Most guys are going to swing up ice and cheat defensively, leaving only one D back there.
The Bruins, when they’re on their game and playing a lesser foe, are going to pick those bones clean every chance they get.
Can they do so again in a Monday matinee against Anaheim, a squad that’s played about its head so far but occupies the same housing on hockey’s Monopoly board as the Devils?
If they come out fast and play like they did in Saturday’s opener, then the answer is a resounding yes.
