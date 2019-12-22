New BC coach allows Utah to get big flip with recruit  

The ripple effect of a coaching change at Boston College seems to have benefited Utah in recruiting.
The Utes signed highly touted cornerback Clark Phillips on Thursday, the second day of the early signing period. Phillips had been committed to Ohio State, but flipped late after Buckeyes co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Jeff Hafley took the head coaching job at Boston College.
Hafley replaces Steve Addazio, who was fired after the regular season. The 40-year-old Hafley was in his first season with the Buckeyes after spending several years as an NFL assistant. Still, he quickly developed into one of Ohio State’s top recruiters.
Phillips, from La Habra, California, is a four-star prospect and the fourth-rated cornerback in the 2020 class, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
Utah, like Ohio State, will be looking to replace some NFL talent in the secondary next season and Phillips should have an opportunity to compete right away.
After Phillips made his decision, Utah football’s official Twitter account posted: “ THE University of Utah,” a poke at Ohio State. The Buckeyes like to emphasize the THE when referring to their school.
Ohio State has another highly regarded defensive back prospect, Cameron Martinez from Michigan, who is committed to the Buckeyes but plans to wait until the next signing period in February to sign.
It was a newsworthy Day 2 for Utah, the defending Pac-12 South champion.
Before landing Phillips, coach Kyle Whittingham landed Xavier Carlton, a four-star defensive lineman from Utah who was also looking at Ohio State and Washington, and lost out on three-star linebacker Jaylan Ford, who is from Texas and decided to flip to the Longhorns.
FAMOUS FATHER
Only three or four more years in the NFL and running back Frank Gore might get to play with his son. The 36-year-old Gore, who recently surpassed 15,000 career yards rushing, has a son named Frank Gore Jr., who signed with Southern Mississippi.
Gore Jr. is a three-star running back from Miami who was committed to Florida Atlantic before coach Lane Kiffin left the Owls to become Mississippi coach.
TOP TEAMS REWARDED
Teams competing for the national championship this season got good news well before the College Football Playoff — even if they didn’t have much time to celebrate.
The early signing period opened Wednesday with three playoff teams — Clemson, LSU and Ohio State — landing eight of the nation’s top 16 prospects according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.
They worked to sign those recruits while preparing for playoff matchups, one consequence of the early signing period that arrived two years ago. Ohio State faces Clemson and LSU meets Oklahoma in the CFP semifinals on Dec. 28.
Many of the elite recruits that didn’t choose LSU, Clemson or Ohio State are instead heading to Alabama and Georgia, two other recent playoff participants. Those five programs have commitments from about half the top 50 prospects.
Clemson tops the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings and was followed in order by Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU as of early Wednesday evening. Oklahoma’s class was ranked ninth.
FORGING HIS OWN PATH
All-purpose back E.J. Smith, the son of Hall of Fame running back and former Florida star Emmitt Smith, had a Gators hat on the table along with caps from various other schools as he prepared to announce his college choice.
But the top-150 recruit from Dallas Jesuit chose Stanford instead.
Smith isn’t the only Pac-12 recruit with strong family connections. Colorado signed wide receiver Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice.
LEAVING FLORIDA
Seven of the top 10 prospects in Florida according to the 247Sports Composite picked out-of-state schools. Clemson landed three of Florida’s top four recruits in running back Demarkcus Bowman (No. 16), defensive tackle Demonte Capehart (No. 24) and cornerback Fred Davis II (No. 26). The top Florida prospect is the LSU-bound Ricks.
The highest-rated California player to sign with a home-state school so far is Stanford-bound wide receiver John Humphreys, ranked 14th in the state and 114th nationally. Southern California lost out on the top California prospect when Flowe picked Oregon over the Trojans.
RECRUITING IN MEMPHIS
New Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has a tremendous reputation as a recruiter and he will need to be particularly convincing to get the Razorbacks on track.
Some positive early signs for the longtime SEC offensive line coach now leading Arkansas: Four-star receiver Darin Turner from Memphis signed with Arkansas, a day after three-star offensive lineman Ray Curry Jr. flipped from Missouri to Arkansas (where former Missouri head coach Barry Odom is now the defensive coordinator).
