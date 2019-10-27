New receiver Sanu quiet in Patriots debut

The New England Patriots dominated again on Sunday, beating the Cleveland Browns 27-13 to improve to 8-0 at the season’s halfway point. Here are five quick thoughts from a rainy, messy game at Gillette Stadium.
1. Slow start for Sanu
Newly acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu wasn’t a major factor in his Patriots debut, making just two catches for 23 yards on five targets. He did draw one of the biggest reactions from the crowd, however, going up for an impressive 19-yard completion over the middle that drew a loud “Sanuuuuuu” from the fans.
While he struggled to get involved in the passing offense, established veterans Julian Edelman and James White more than picked up the slack. Edelman had eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns, while James While had four catches and 75 yards, including a 59-yard catch on a 3rd and 10 screen pass. That play changed the tone of the game at a time the offense had stagnated, setting up Edelman’s second touchdown four plays later.
2. Triple turnover
While the offense wasn’t great for long stretches, it didn’t have to be given the cushion the defense provided early. After forcing a three-and-out on the opening drive, the Patriots forced turnovers on three consecutive plays. Dont’a Hightower scooped up a Lawrence Guy forced fumble for a touchdown, Jon Jones hammering the ball out of Browns running back Nick Chubb’s hands on a long run, and then Guy intercepting a Baker Mayfield pass in the backfield.
According to NFL Research, this was the first time that any team has turned the ball over on three consecutive plays since the Miami Dolphins did it on Week 1 of 2012 against the Houston Texans.
3. Browns beat themselves
In addition to those three turnovers, the Browns also committed 13 penalties for 85 yards, consistently undercutting themselves despite largely matching the Patriots’ production on offense. Cleveland finished with 310 yards of total offense, 58 total plays and 15 first downs. By comparison, New England had 318 yards, 66 total plays and 19 first downs.
4. Chubb runs wild
Outside of his two early fumbles, Browns running back Nick Chubb actually had a pretty good day. Chubb finished with 131 yards on 20 carries, by far the most prolific rushing performance by a running back against the Patriots this season. Prior to Sunday, the only other opposing running back to run for more than 100 yards was Buffalo’s Frank Gore in Week 4. The next best was Le’Veon Bell last Monday in the Meadowlands when he went for 70.
5. Fullback by committee
In the absence of James Develin and Jakob Johnson, the Patriots have continued to get creative with the fullback position. Sunday against the Browns, the Patriots had tight end Eric Tomlinson, running back Brandon Bolden and linebacker Elandon Roberts all line up at fullback at one point or another.
