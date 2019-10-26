New season, new result for B's vs. Blues 

BOSTON — What’s done is done. You can’t change the past. Move forward and don’t look back.
It was impossible not to conjure up some ugly memories of the last time the Boston Bruins played the St. Louis Blues when the two teams faced off against one another Saturday night at TD Garden. After all, it was only 136 days ago that the upstart Blues skated around the Causeway Street barn with the Stanley Cup held aloft following their 4-1 victory over the Bruins in Game 7.
Nothing the Bruins do is ever going to erase that.
This was not a Stanley Cup final rematch, Game 8, or any of that other nonsense. This was a regular season game in late October of a new season, an inter-conference one at that, between two squads that built up some animosity towards one another a few months back.
Still, there was satisfaction on Boston’s part following their thorough 3-0 victory.
It started with captain Zdeno Chara smoking Oskar Sundqvist — the same guy who knocked Matt Grzelcyk out of Game 2 of the Cup last year, causing him to miss the next four contests — with a thunderous check along the wall in front of the Blues’ bench 40 seconds in. It ended with fellow blue liner Brandon Carlo flicking a shot from beyond his own blue line all the way down ice and into an empty net with 49 seconds to play.
“There were some heightened emotions maybe coming into the game,” said Grzelcyk, “so for (Chara) to start the game like that, it certainly gives the team a spark and set the tone for the rest of the game. It got us alive on the bench.”
The Bruins got a patented David Pastrnak off-wing one-timer on the power play for a 1-0 lead. Anders Bjork, trying to work his way back into the regular rotation after injuries have curtailed his time in the bigs, pulled off the same feat in the middle stanza, rocketing a Grzelcyk feed from the far circle past goaltender Jordan Binnington. It was his first NHL goal in more than a calendar year.
They absorbed hits to make plays, such as the one defenseman Connor Clifton took in his own end against two Blues forecheckers, yet still managed to dish the puck up ice in a sequence that led to Bjork’s tally. They were all in defensively, highlighted by Charlie McAvoy blocking a rebound shot by David Perron when half the net was open. And they got another stellar performance from goaltender Tuukka Rask (26 saves), who displayed why he’s leading the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage through the season’s first month.
“We defended in a way they didn’t have a whole lot,” said Rask. “There were a couple of times they hit a seam, but we either blocked it or missed the net. When you take other team’s time and space away, it limits their options and helps everybody.”
The Blues were still the Blues — witness Jay Bouwmeester cross checking Pastrnak in the back and into the St. Louis net, knocking it off its moorings while the hosts were on the man advantage. But instead of employing such tactics while holding the lead, they were forced to play catch up most of the night, playing into Boston’s favor.
The Blues are the defending Stanley Cup champs, and Saturday’s loss won’t delete their accomplishment from the record books or their names off of the silver chalice. But it served as a reminder for the Bruins that when they play well in all three phases of the game, there are few, if any, teams in the National Hockey League that are better than they are.
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
