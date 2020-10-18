NFL ROUNDUP Brady outplays Rogers, Tampa crushes Green Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady outplayed Aaron Rodgers in a rare meeting between the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, and Tampa Bay crushed Green Bay 38-10.
It was the 43-year-old Brady’s first signature victory since signing with the Bucs (4-2).
He got his favorite target from his days with the Patriots into the mix, throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski for a 28-10 halftime lead. It was Gronkowski’s first TD since December 2018 and the 79th for the quarterback/tight end tandem — tied for fourth on the all-time list with Miami’s Dan Marino and Mark Clayton.
Brady also threw a 7-yard TD pass to rookie Tyler Johnson and Ronald Jones had a pair of rushing TDs for Tampa Bay, which got an even more impressive performance from its defense.
Rodgers threw two interceptions — Green Bay’s first turnovers of the season — within a three-pass span of the second quarter to turn a 10-0 Packers lead into a 14-10 deficit. Green Bay (4-1) never recovered.
STEELERS 38, BROWNS 7
PITTSBURGH — Not yet Cleveland. At least, not in Pittsburgh.
James Conner ran for 101 yards and a touchdown and the Steelers battered the Browns to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1978. Ben Roethlisberger added 162 yards passing and a score.
Pittsburgh emphatically ended Cleveland’s four-game winning streak and extended the Browns’ skid at Heinz Field to 17 and counting.
The Browns (4-2), the NFL’s top rushing offense, managed 75 yards on the ground — 113 below its season average — as the Steelers dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage.
Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned an interception of Baker Mayfield for a 33 yard touchdown.
RAVENS 30, EAGLES 28
PHILADELPHIA — Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and ran for a score and the Ravens held on.
Still, the Ravens (5-1) needed to prevent a 2-point conversion with 1:55 remaining to secure the win. Carson Wentz was stopped by L.J. Fort and Matthew Judon trying to run the conversion in. The Eagles wouldn’t have needed the conversion after Wentz sneaked in from the 1 if coach Doug Pederson kicked the extra point when they scored early in the third quarter.
Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, threw for 186 yards and ran for a 37-yard TD and 108 yards.
TITANS 42, TEXANS 36, OT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Derrick Henry took a direct snap and ran 5 yards for a touchdown 3:30 into overtime and the Titans remained undefeated.
The Titans (5-0) overcame two turnovers, Stephen Gostkowski having a field goal blocked and missing another, and the defense giving up 335 yards passing and four touchdown passes to Deshaun Watson.
Ryan Tannehill drove the Titans 76 yards before finding A.J. Brown on a 6-yard TD pass with 4 seconds left.
Henry ran for 202 yards in regulation, including a 94-yard TD sprint.
BEARS 23, PANTHERS 16
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chicago’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times.
Foles finished with 198 yards passing and a touchdown and David Montgomery added 58 yards on the ground as the Bears (5-1). Chicago improved to 2-1 with Foles.
Bridgewater was under duress most of the game. He was held to a season-low 216 yards passing and was intercepted twice.
GIANTS 20, WASHINGTON 19
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Joe Judge and the New York Giants have finally won, and they have rookie Tae Crowder and a risky gamble by Washington coach Ron Rivera for making them relevant again.
Crowder, the last player taken in the NFL draft — Mr. Irrelevant — scooped up a fumble and ran 43 yards for a touchdown with 3:28 to play.
The game wasn’t decided until Rivera rolled the dice after a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Allen to Cam Sims with :36 left in regulation to cap a 10-play, 75-yard march.
Instead of playing for overtime, Rivera had Washington (1-5) go for the win with a 2-point conversion in an attempt to get back in the mediocre NFC East race. Allen found no one open, scrambled to his left and had his pass under pressure fall incomplete.
FALCONS 40, VIKINGS 21
MINNEAPOLIS — Julio Jones returned from injury to catch two of Matt Ryan’s four touchdown passes, as the Falcons got their first victory of the season — one week after the firing of head coach Dan Quinn.
Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions in the first half for the first time in his career, and the Falcons (1-5) turned those picks into 17 points.
Ryan completed 30 of 40 passes for 371 yards to rebound from a three-week stretch during which he only found the end zone once. Jones had eight receptions for 137 yards.
COLTS 31, BENGALS 27
INDIANAPOLIS — After trailing 21-0, Philip Rivers rallied the Colts with three touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score on the first play of the fourth quarter.
That equaled the largest comeback in the franchise’s regular-season history. It’s the fifth time the Bengals (1-4-1) have blown a 21-point lead in franchise history, their second-worst all time.
Rivers wound up 29 of 44 with 371 yards, one interception, and threw the go-ahead 14-yard score to Jack Doyle.
DOLPHINS 24, JETS 0
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes and the Dolphins held the Jets without a third-down conversion until the fourth quarter.
The Dolphins (3-3) reached .500 for the first time under second-year coach Brian Flores and moved into second place in the AFC East behind Buffalo. The Jets (0-6) became the NFL’s only winless team and continued their worst start since 1996, increasing the heat on embattled coach Adam Gase.
LIONS 34, JAGUARS 16
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rookie D’Andre Swift ran for a career-high 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Matthew Stafford got an elusive TD pass against the only team he hadn’t thrown one against in 12 NFL seasons.
Detroit (2-3) made this one look easy, somewhat surprising considering the Lions had lost six straight in which they led by double digits. They’ve already done it three times this season, collapsing in losses to Chicago, Green Bay and New Orleans.
Lions coach Matt Patricia can breathe easy for a week. He had lost 15 of his previous 17 games, raising speculation about his future with the franchise.
