NFL ROUNDUP: Brady throws four TDs, Buccaneers crush Raiders

LAS VEGAS — Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes to move past Drew Brees for the most in NFL history and ran for another to lead Tampa Bay past Las Vegas 45-20.
Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski in the second quarter. His fourth, to rookie Tyler Johnson with 3:08 to play gave him 559 in his career, passing Brees for the most ever. Brees threw two earlier in the day for New Orleans.
Brady finished 33 for 45 for 369 yards. Raiders QB Derek Carr went 24 for 36 for 284 yards, two TDs and one interception.
STEELERS 27, TITANS 24
Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Diontae Johnson, and the Pittsburgh Steelers remained perfect by holding off Tennessee.
In a matchup of the AFC’s two remaining undefeated teams, the Titans rallied from 17 down. They failed to complete the comeback when Stephen Gostkowski, who made a 51-yarder earlier, missed from 45 yards wide right with 14 seconds left.
BILLS 18, JETS 10
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Josh Allen and the Bills were held out of the end zone for the first time this season, but Tyler Bass tied a franchise record with six field goals and Buffalo ended a two-game skid by beating winless New York.
Bass kicked a 40-yarder with 1:56 left after also making kicks of 53, 48, 46, 37 and 29 yards. He also missed from 45 and 37 yards, but made enough to tie Steve Christie’s team mark set against New York in 1996.
LIONS 23, FALCONS 22
ATLANTA — Matthew Stafford connected with T.J. Hockenson on an 11-yard touchdown pass as time expired and Matt Prater booted a 48-yard extra point to give Detroit the improbable victory over Atlanta. Trailing 16-14, the Falcons (1-6) were positioned to run down the clock. But the Lions let them score, setting up the dramatic finish.
BROWNS 37, BENGALS 34
CINCINNATI — Baker Mayfield overcame a terrible start to throw for five touchdowns, including a 24-yard go-ahead score to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 15 seconds left, and Cleveland outdueled Cincinnati.
Cincinnati rookie Joe Burrow played another terrific game, but again it wasn’t enough. He hit 35 of 47 passes for a season-high 406 yards and three touchdowns.
SAINTS 27, PANTHERS 24
NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns without two top receivers and rushed for another score to lead New Orleans past Carolina.
Brees completed 29 of 36 passes to eight targets despite not having receivers Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19) in the lineup. His decision-making and accuracy also helped New Orleans convert 12 of 14 third downs.
Teddy Bridgewater was 23 of 28 for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
CHIEFS 43, BRONCOS 16
DENVER — Kansas City didn’t need the usual heroics from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs (6-1) found other ways to dominate Denver (2-4).
Mahomes finished a methodical 15 of 23 for 200 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and four sacks. He extended his NFL-leading streak to 17 consecutive games with a touchdown throw when he hit Tyreek Hill from 10 yards with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
CHARGERS 39, JAGUARS 29
LOS ANGELES — Justin Herbert got his first NFL win, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns as well as running for a score as Los Angeles beat Jacksonville to snap a four-game skid.
Herbert joined Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow as the only rookie quarterbacks in NFL history with 300 yards, at least three passing TDs, and one rushing in a game. Burrow did that earlier Sunday in the Bengals’ 37-34 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
PACKERS 35, TEXANS 20
HOUSTON — Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns Green Bay rebounded from its first loss, beating Houston.
Green Bay’s strong day on offense was aided by a career-high 196 yards receiving by Davante Adams, who had touchdown receptions of 3 and 45 yards. Deshaun Watson threw for 309 yards with two touchdowns.
WASHINGTON 25, COWBOYS 3
LANDOVER, Md. — Washington’s defense piled up six sacks, an interception and a forced fumble that became a safety in a 25-3 blowout of Dallas on Sunday that snapped a five-game skid.
Cowboys QB Andy Dalton was 9 of 19 for 75 yards before being injured. Washington allowed 142 total yards to win a game by double digits for the first time since November 2018. Washington held Ezekiel Elliott to 45 yards rushing on 12 carries.
