NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo decisively delivered a fourth-down pass to George Kittle with time running out, and the veteran tight end vigorously galloped up the sideline, seemingly embracing an opportunity to defiantly jerk his head back and forth as a Saints defender grabbed his face mask.
“Run through people, but have a good time doing it,” Kittle said of his mindset.
With that adrenaline-fueled play — which netted 53 yards after the Saints’ penalty — Drew Brees’ late-game heroics moments earlier were virtually undone and the 49ers took a crucial step toward securing the top playoff seeding in the NFC.
Robbie Gould kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired, sending San Francisco players streaming onto the Superdome turf to celebrate a 48-46 victory over New Orleans on Sunday.
Garoppolo finished with 349 yards and four touchdowns passing. His clutch connection with Kittle on fourth-and-2 from the San Francisco 33 was his 26th and final completion on 35 attempts.
“I know a lot of people are still looking at him to see what kind of player he is, but I’m telling you he’s a baller,” 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. “When you’ve got somebody like Jimmy with the personality he has and the hard work he puts in, in the clutch moments, he’s not going to fold.”
The Saints took their last lead on Brees’ fifth touchdown pass of the game — an 18-yarder to Tre’Quan Smith with 53 seconds left. But Brees’ pass on an attempted 2-point conversion fell incomplete, leaving New Orleans’ lead at one point.
“This was like a heavy weight boxing match, just trading punches all game long on both sides,” Brees said. “We had a chance to win, and so did they. Unfortunately they were the ones who came out on top today.”
The victory kept San Francisco (11-2) in strong position to capture the top seed in the NFC playoffs.
RAVENS 24, BILLS 17
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coach John Harbaugh happily discovered it’s going to take more than clinching a second consecutive playoff berth to impress Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Whether it’s the sign of a team stinging from the memories of last year’s AFC wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, or simply the fact that there are three games left in the season, Harbaugh didn’t see many signs of celebration after the Ravens became the conference’s first team to secure a postseason berth following a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
“I tried to make a big deal out of it in the locker room, and the guys kind of gave me a smattering of applause,” said Harbaugh. “They’ve expected that and I think they earned the right to expect that.”
Jackson wasn’t all too impressed with the accomplishment, calling it “pretty cool,” and yet he appreciated the playoff-like test the Bills presented.
“Both teams coming out and trying to prove themselves and (the Bills) did that,” said Jackson. “But we ended up coming out on top.”
Baltimore extended its franchise-best winning streak to nine straight and improved to 11-2, its best record through 13 games in team history.
Buffalo (9-4) had a three-game winning streak snapped. Despite the loss, the Bills are still in control of their playoff future as they continue to hold down the first of the AFC’s two wild-card spots.
BUCCANEERS 38, COLTS 35
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay isn’t giving up on Jameis Winston or its season.
The suddenly red-hot Buccaneers (6-7) will miss the playoffs for the 12th straight year despite rallying Sunday to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 38-35, for their third consecutive victory and fourth in five games.
Winston continued to state his case for keeping the starting quarterback job beyond 2019, overcoming another turnover-marred performance by throwing for 456 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner with 3:51 remaining.
The Colts (6-7) have dropped five of six following a 5-2 start, falling from first place to third in the AFC South.
TITANS 42, RAIDERS 21
OAKLAND, Calif. — Ryan Tannehill threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns, Derrick Henry ran for two scores and the Tennessee Titans won their fourth straight game by beating the Oakland Raiders, 42-21, on Sunday.
The Titans (8-5) bounced back from a deflected interception on the opening drive to score TDs on five of their next seven possessions to improve to 6-1 with Tannehill as the starting quarterback.
The win moved them into a tie for first place in the AFC South with Houston, with the teams set to meet twice in the final three weeks.
Tennessee broke open a tight game with a three-touchdown barrage in a span of just over seven minutes of the second half that all but ended the playoff hopes for the Raiders (6-7) in their final season in Oakland.
