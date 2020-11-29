INDIANAPOLIS — Derrick Henry battered the NFL’s second-stingiest defense for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, finished with 178 yards and led the Tennessee Titans to a crucial 45-26 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
The win gives Tennessee (8-3) sole possession of the AFC South lead, a split in the two-game season series and a tiebreaking edge based on current division records of the teams.
Henry has three straight 100-yard games and eight consecutive road games with 100 or more yards, tying former Titans running back Chris Johnson for the second-longest streak since the 1970 merger. Only Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (10 in 1996-97) had a longer streak.
CHIEFS 27, BUCCANEERS 24
TAMPA, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns to outplay Tom Brady and lead Kansas City past Tampa Bay.
Tyreek Hill scored on receptions of 75, 44 and 20 yards, finishing with 13 catches for 269 yards. The Chiefs (10-1) won their sixth straight game and clinched their seventh 10-win season in eight years.
Brady was 27 of 41 for 345 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of second-half interceptions in falling to 2-2 in four career meetings against Mahomes.
VIKINGS 28, PANTHERS 27
MINNEAPOLIS — Chad Beebe caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left for Minnesota shortly after he muffed a punt that let Carolina pad its lead. Then Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal try with 1 second remaining that preserved the Vikings’ victory.
Kirk Cousins went 34 for 45 for 307 yards and three scores for the Vikings (5-6), hitting Justin Jefferson for his second touchdown grab with 5:38 to go and finding Beebe for the winner.
49ERS 23, RAMS 20
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Robbie Gould made a 42-yard field goal as time expired and the San Francisco snapped its three-game losing streak, sweeping the season series against Los Angeles for the second straight year.
Nick Mullens passed for 253 yards and led two late scoring drives in his first victory as a starter since September.
Gould hit a 44-yard field goal with 3:11 left before San Francisco stopped Los Angeles near midfield. Jared Goff passed for 198 yards in a rough offensive game from the Rams, who slipped out of first place in the division.
SAINTS 31, BRONCOS 3
DENVER — Taysom Hill’s two touchdown runs led New Orleans past Denver, which was forced to play without a quarterback due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
The Saints (9-2) won their second straight game with Hill subbing for the injured Drew Brees. Hill was 9 of 16 for 78 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He also ran 10 times for 44 yards.
The Broncos’ Kendall Hinton, a rookie receiver, made a shaky NFL debut at QB by going 1 for 9 for 13 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
FALCONS 43, RAIDERS 6
ATLANTA — Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, Matt Ryan threw a pair of short scoring passes, and Atlanta Falcons thoroughly dominated bumbling Las Vegas.
Derek Carr had a miserable day, fumbling the ball away three times. Las Vegas had a season-worst five turnovers in all and was flagged 11 times for 141 yards.
DOLPHINS 20, JETS 3
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes while starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and Miami kept New York winless.
Tagovailoa was inactive with a left thumb injury, so Fitzpatrick was 24 of 39 for 257 yards with two TDs. The Jets’ Darnold was intercepted twice and finished 16 of 27 for 197 yards.
BILLS 27, CHARGERS 17
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tre’Davious White’s fourth-quarter interception set up Tyler Bass’ 43-yard field goal, helping Buffalo hold off Los Angeles.
Josh Allen threw for a touchdown and ran for another score for the AFC East-leading Bills (8-3). Receiver Cole Beasley also completed a touchdown pass.
Rookie of the year favorite Justin Herbert finished 31 of 52 for 316 yards.
BROWNS 27, JAGUARS 25
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes as Cleveland beat Jacksonville to remain squarely in the AFC playoff picture.
The Jaguars (1-10) fired general manager Dave Caldwell after the game, which was its 10th straight loss.
Mayfield completed 19 of 29 passes for 258 yards. Nick Chubb ran for 144 yards and a touchdown.
The Browns improved to 8-3 for the first time since 1994, when they were 11-5 under Bill Belichick. It’s their most wins in 13 years.
GIANTS 19, BENGALS 17
CINCINNATI — New York lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a hamstring injury in the second half but generated enough offense to beat Cincinnati.
Jones went down after completing a short pass in the third quarter. Backup Colt McCoy played the rest of the game.
The Bengals (2-8-1) started quarterback Brandon Allen, who was promoted from the practice squad, in place of rookie Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last week’s loss to Washington. Allen was 17 for 29 for 136 yards.
