NFL ROUNDUP: Josh Allen, Bills torch Seahawks defense in dominant win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen regained his early-season groove by throwing three touchdown passes and scoring one rushing, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Seattle Seahawks 44-34 on Sunday.
Buffalo’s defense played a major role in rattling Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
Buffalo (7-2) matched its best record through nine games since 1993, a season that ended with the Jim Kelly-led Bills making their fourth consecutive, and final, Super Bowl appearance. Allen threw for 415 yards.
DOLPHINS 34, CARDINALS 31
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns in his second NFL start and Miami rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Arizona.
Miami (5-3) has won four straight. The Cardinals (5-3) had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray finished with 283 yards and three touchdowns passing and 106 yards rushing.
CHIEFS 33, PANTHERS 31
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each went over 100 yards receiving, and Kansas City held on to beat Carolina when Joey Slye missed a 67-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the final play.
Christian McCaffrey, just back from his ankle injury, finished with 18 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown while catching 10 passes for 82 yards and another score for Carolina.
RAIDERS 31, CHARGERS 26
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert’s pass to Donald Parham Jr. for a 4-yard touchdown on the final play of the game was overturned after a replay review, and Las Vegas held on to beat Los Angeles.
Derek Carr threw two touchdown passes for Las Vegas (5-3), which improved to 4-1 on the road. Herbert was 26 of 42 for 326 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers (2-6), all of whose losses have come by seven points or less.
STEELERS 24, COWBOYS 19
ARLINGTON, Texas — Ben Roethlisberger threw all three of his touchdown passes after shrugging off a knee injury, rallying Pittsburgh past Dallas.
Pittsburgh is 8-0 for the first time in the storied franchise’s history despite an upset bid from the Cowboys, who were the biggest underdogs they’ve been at home in at least 31 years. The Steelers erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter with three scoring drives.
RAVENS 24, COLTS 10
INDIANAPOLIS — Lamar Jackson turned up the tempo in the second half, and Baltimore broke the NFL record for consecutive 20-point games in its win over Indianapolis.
After Gus Edwards’ 1-yard plunge gave Baltimore the lead midway through the third quarter, Jackson sealed the win with a 9-yard TD run. The Ravens (6-2) have scored 20 or more points 31 straight times — breaking a tie with Denver, which set the mark from 2012-14.
TITANS 24, BEARS 17
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and Tennessee never trailed as it beat Chicago to snap a two-game skid.
The Titans (6-2) avoided their longest skid since Tannehill took over as starting quarterback and stayed atop the AFC South going into Thursday night’s division showdown against Indianapolis.
Cornerback Desmond King picked up a fumble and ran 63 yards for a TD only days after the Titans picked up the 2018 All-Pro.
VIKINGS 34, LIONS 20
MINNEAPOLIS — Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries, leading Minnesota past Detroit.
Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns — two to tight end Irv Smith Jr. — in his second straight turnover-free performance for the Vikings (3-5), who averaged 8.9 yards per play on the way to their first home win this season.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who didn’t practice all week due to coronavirus exposure protocols, left the game in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation after taking a knee to the head during a sack.
FALCONS 34, BRONCOS 27
ATLANTA — Matt Ryan took advantage of Denver’s thin secondary to throw three touchdown passes and Atlanta turned back Denver’s bid for a second consecutive comeback. Ryan completed 25 of 35 passes for 284 yards with one interception. Atlanta (3-6) improved to 3-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris.
Drew Lock threw two touchdown passes and ran for a 10-yard score in the final quarter that made it 34-27. Lock completed 25 of 48 passes for 313 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
GIANTS 23, WASHINGTON 20
LANDOVER, Md. — Daniel Jones completed his longest pass of the season, didn’t turn the ball over and New York held on to beat Washington.
Jones was 23 of 34 for 212 yards, including a 50-yard connection with Austin Mack and a touchdown pass to Evan Engram to build a 17-point halftime lead.
Alex Smith replaced injured Washington quarterback Kyle Allen and connected with Terry McLaurin on a 68-yard score, his first TD pass in 728 days.
Smith was 24 of 32 for 325 yards, the TD and three interceptions.
TEXANS 27, JAGUARS 25
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deshaun Watson had touchdowns passes of 57 and 77 yards, the second one appearing to come after the play clock expired, and Houston beat Jacksonville for its sixth straight win in the series.
Jacksonville (1-7) lost its seventh straight and barely avoided making NFL history. The Jaguars would have become the first to allow at least 30 points in seven consecutive games in a single season. Instead, they will share the record with the 1968 Denver Broncos and the 1984 Minnesota Vikings.
