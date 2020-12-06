NFL ROUNDUP: Raiders touchdown in final seconds leaves Jets winless

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Derek Carr threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with five seconds left, lifting the Las Vegas Raiders to a wild 31-28 victory over the still-winless New York Jets on Sunday.
The Jets took a 28-24 lead with 5:34 remaining on Ty Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown and the defense came up with a big fourth-down stop. But New York went three-and-out with a chance to seal it, and Carr found Ruggs streaking downfield — beating rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — and delivered the ball perfectly for the winning score.
BROWNS 41, TITANS 35
NASHVILLE, Tenn. —The NFL’s longest active playoff drought is moving closer to an end after 18 seasons.
Baker Mayfield threw for a season-high 334 yards with all four of his touchdown passes in the first half, and the Browns held on to win their fourth straight.
Mayfield kept the Browns from needing the NFL’s top rushing offense in what had been expected to be a run-game showdown against the Titans and Derek Henry. The Browns had their best-scoring half ever, leading 38-7 at halftime, topping the 35 points scored in the second half at Cincinnati in 2004.
COLTS 26, TEXANS 20
HOUSTON — Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the Indianapolis defense dominated in the second half. The Texans had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left, but Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap.
Watson threw for 341 yards and ran for a score in the first half. But he did not have a touchdown pass for the first time this season and threw an interception after not being picked off in the last six games.
DOLPHINS 19, BENGALS 7
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game, throwing for a season-high 296 yards and a score.
Both benches emptied in the fourth quarter after Cincinnati’s Mike Thomas was flagged for a foul covering a punt. There was pushing and shoving, and Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Miami receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected.
The Dolphins (8-4) won for the seventh time in eight games to achieve their best 12-game record since 2003.
VIKINGS 27, JAGUARS 24 (OT)
MINNEAPOLIS — Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime for Minnesota after he missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation. The Jaguars (1-11) lost their 11th straight game.
The Vikings (6-6) kept the playoffs well within reach with their fifth win in six games.
Justin Jefferson topped the 1,000-yard mark for Minnesota just 12 games into his rookie season, finishing with nine receptions for 121 yards.
SAINTS 21, FALCONS 16
ATLANTA — The Saints finally gave up a touchdown but the defense stood tall at the end to preserve their ninth straight victory and clinch a playoff berth — the first team in the NFL to do so.
Making his third straight start in place of Drew Brees, Taysom Hill threw the first two touchdown passes of his career.
Matt Ryan threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage with 7:43 remaining. New Orleans hadn’t allowed a touchdown since the opening drive of a game against San Francisco on Nov. 15, a span of 14 quarters without one.
PACKERS 30, EAGLES 16
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a game-clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left.
Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on two of his three touchdown passes to help Green Bay (9-3) hand the Eagles (3-8-1) their fourth consecutive loss. Rodgers reached 400 touchdown passes, the seventh NFL player to join that fraternity. The others are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino and Philip Rivers.
Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts replaced ineffective Carson Wentz midway through the third quarter and threw a 32-yard touchdown.
GIANTS 17, SEAHAWKS 12
SEATTLE — Alfred Morris scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and the New York defense shut down Russell Wilson and one of the top offenses in the league.
Double-digit underdogs, the Giants (5-7) handed Seattle (8-4) its first home loss of the season. Following its 0-5 start, New York has won five of its past seven, the last four in a row. And the Giants did it without starting quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring). Colt McCoy filled in. Wayne Gallman rushed for 135 yards on 16 carries for New York.
RAMS 38, CARDINALS 28
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP ) — Jared Goff threw for 351 yards, Darrell Henderson ran for a crucial 38-yard touchdown and the Rams moved into a tie for the NFC West lead with Seattle. The Rams (8-4) have won three of four.
The Cardinals (6-6) have lost three straight and four of their past five. Second-year Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had an inconsistent game, completing 21 of 39 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns but losing a key fumble.
LIONS 34, BEARS 30
CHICAGO — The Lions won their first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell, rallying to beat the slumping Bears.
Adrian Peterson scored from the 5 after Romeo Okwara strip-sacked Mitchell Trubisky with about two minutes left, capping a big comeback. Matthew Stafford threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions (5-7).
