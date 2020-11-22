BALTIMORE — Derrick Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown with 5:21 left in overtime to cap another memorable performance against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Tennessee Titans rallied for a 30-24 victory Sunday.
Henry finished with 133 yards on 28 carries. It was his sixth 100-yard game of the season and put him over 1,000 yards for the third consecutive year.
It was reminiscent of Henry’s outing last January, when he rambled for 195 yards to carry the Titans to a 28-12 upset of the top-seeded Ravens in the AFC divisional playoff.
Baltimore (6-4) has lost two straight and three of four.
STEELERS 27, JAGUARS 3
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pittsburgh’s most dominant defensive performance of the season kept the Steelers perfect. Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each and the Steelers steamrolled their way to a 10-0 record.
Ben Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He found Chris Claypool and Eric Ebron for scores. Diontae Johnson finished with 12 catches for 111 yards. The Steelers extended their sack streak to 67 consecutive games.
COLTS 34, PACKERS 31, OT
INDIANAPOLIS — After allowing three touchdown passes and 28 first-half points, the Colts gave up only three second-half points. Rodrigo Blankenship won it with a 39-yard field goal with 7:10 remaining.
Philip Rivers was 24 of 35 with 288 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his 234th consecutive start.
But Green Bay won the coin toss in overtime, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling lost a fumble when hit by Julian Blackmon on Green Bay’s second play. DeForest Buckner recovered and four plays later, Blankenship won it.
SAINTS 24, FALCONS 9
NEW ORLEANS (AP ) — Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 233 yards in his first NFL start at quarterback, and the Saints got their seventh straight victory.
With 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees sidelined at least three games with multiple rib fractures, Saints coach Sean Payton gave Hill. He completed 18 of 23 passes (78.3%) without an interception and used his all-around athleticism, finishing with a team-high 51 yards rushing.
Kamara, Hill and Latavius Murray powered a ground game that netted 168 yards, which helped the Saints (8-2) sustain drives that consumed a total of 33:41. The Falcons are 3-7.
WASHINGTON 20, BENGALS 9
LANDOVER, Md. — Top draft pick Joe Burrow was carted off with a left knee injury before Alex Smith rallied Washington.
Burrow’s departure allowed Smith and Washington (3-7) to take over. The 36-year-old Smith — who broke his right tibia and fibula on the same field just over two years ago — led a go-ahead, 55-yard scoring drive that ended with a 3-yard TD pass to Steven Sims. In his second start since that gruesome injury Nov. 18, 2018, Smith was 17 of 25 for 166 yards.
BROWNS 22, EAGLES 17
CLEVELAND — Kareem Hunt hurdled Philadelphia’s Jalen Mills on a touchdown run, Olivier Vernon stepped up with star Myles Garrett out with COVID-19 by getting three sacks and a safety for Cleveland.
Cleveland also got a 50-yard interception return TD in the first half by second-year linebacker Sione Takitaki. The Browns constantly harassed Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz despite playing without Garrett.
BRONCOS 20, DOLPHINS 13
DENVER — Justin Simmons intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick’s pass in the end zone with 63 seconds left. The Broncos (4-6) not only prevented Tua Tagovailoa from becoming just the second rookie in the past 40 years to win his first four starts, but they sacked him a half-dozen times and knocked him from the game in the fourth quarter.
Fitzpatrick entered with the Dolphins down 10 points and drove them to a field goal that made it a one-score deficit. The Dolphins, who had won five in a row, had a chance to tie it after they turned away the Broncos at their 1.
PANTHERS 20, LIONS 0
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former XFL player P.J. Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start, the much-maligned Carolina defense earned its first shutout since 2015 and the Panthers (4-7) snapped a five-game losing streak.
Matthew Stafford, who played despite a thumb injury that prevented him from taking a snap under center all week in practice, finished 18 of 33 for 178, He was sacked five times as the Lions (4-6) were blanked for the first time since Oct. 18, 2009.
COWBOYS 31, VIKINGS 28
MINNEAPOLIS — Andy Dalton returned from a two-game absence to throw three touchdown passes, hitting Dalton Schultz for a 2-yard score with 1:37 left to stop the Cowboys’ four-game losing streak. Dalton went 22 for 32 for 203 yards and one interception.
Dodging pressure all afternoon, Kirk Cousins completed 22 of 30 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns to punctuate possessions of 75, 81 and 85 yards to start the second half.
CHARGERS 34, JETS 28
LOS ANGELES — Keenan Allen set a Chargers franchise record with 16 receptions and Justin Herbert threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns.
The prolific-catch day helped Allen tie Antonio Brown as the fastest to reach 600 receptions. Both reached the mark in their 96th career game. It is also Allen’s sixth game with 13 or more receptions, the most by a player in NFL history. Allen had 145 yards receiving.
New York (0-10) — off to the worst start in franchise history — drove to the Chargers 32 with under a minute remaining before turning over the ball on downs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.