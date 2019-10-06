NFL ROUNDUP Tucker's OT field goal lifts Ravens over Steelers

PITTSBURGH — After Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph was knocked unconscious by a head-high hit in the third quarter Sunday, Justin Tucker made a 46-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Baltimore Ravens past the Steelers 26-23.
Baltimore (3-2) snapped a two-game skid when safety Marlon Humphrey stripped Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and recovered the fumble at the Pittsburgh 34. Tucker knocked through the winner four plays later.
Lamar Jackson threw for 161 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions and also ran for a game-high 70 yards. Mark Ingram ran for a touchdown for the Ravens, who won in Pittsburgh (1-4) for the second straight season.
PACKERS 34, COWBOYS 24
ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Rodgers looked quite comfortable at the home of the Dallas Cowboys — again — and Aaron Jones scored a career-high four touchdowns as the Packers bounced back from their first loss.
Not quite the same drama this time after the Packers (4-1) built a 31-3 lead, although Dak Prescott (463 yards passing) and Amari Cooper (226 yards receiving) set career highs trying to keep things interesting in the fourth quarter.
BRONCOS 20, CHARGERS 13
CARSON, Calif. — Phillip Lindsay ran for 114 yards and Denver’s defense forced three turnovers as the Broncos got their first win under Vic Fangio.
Joe Flacco completed 14 of 20 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown as Denver (1-4) raced to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter and held on for the 500th victory in franchise history.
Philip Rivers was 32 of 48 for 211 yards with two interceptions. Melvin Gordon was held to 31 yards rushing in his first game back after a holdout.
RAIDERS 24, BEARS 21
LONDON — Josh Jacobs scored his second touchdown of the game with a leap from the 2-yard line with 1:57 to play, capping a 97-yard drive that helped the Raiders rally after blowing a 17-point lead.
The touchdown was part of a roller-coaster game that delighted the sellout crowd in London. The Raiders (3-2) broke out to a 17-0 halftime lead only to fall behind the Bears (3-2) in a mistake-filled third quarter.
It sure didn’t come easy, but made Oakland’s weeklong stay in London a successful one, ended by a satisfying victory in the Raiders’ first game against the Bears since dealing star edge rusher Khalil Mack to Chicago before last season.
SAINTS 31, BUCCANEERS 24
NEW ORLEANS — Teddy Bridgewater passed for 314 yards and four touchdowns to remain unbeaten in three starts for the Saints this season.
With inspiring chants of “Ted-dy! Ted-dy!” from the Superdome crowd, Bridgewater completed 26 of 34 passes, with his two touchdown throws to Michael Thomas and one each to Jared Cook and Ted Ginn Jr.
Bucs QB Jameis Winston was 15 of 27 for 204 yards and two touchdowns to Chris Godwin.
PANTHERS 34, JAGUARS 27
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey tied a career high with 237 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns, Brian Burns returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown and had a strip-sack in the fourth quarter.
McCaffrey set a franchise record with an 84-yard TD run and scored on a 5-yard run when he somersaulted into the end zone. He also caught an 18-yard TD pass from Kyle Allen before leaving with five minutes remaining after cramping.
Jags QB Gardner Minshew finished 26 of 45 for 374 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for the Jaguars (2-3).
BILLS 14, TITANS 7
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Allen threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns as Buffalo won a defensive showdown for its third straight win in this series.
The Bills (4-1) now have won three consecutive games away from Buffalo for the first time since 2004, though so many Buffalo fans traveled here it felt much more like a home game. It’s also the first time they’ve started a season perfect through three road games since 1993.
The Titans (2-3) sacked Allen four times only to lose their third in four games on a day replacement kicker Cairo Santos missed three field goals and had a fourth blocked.
CARDINALS 26, BENGALS 23
CINCINNATI — Rookie Kyler Murray ran for a touchdown and led the Cardinals on a drive to Zane Gonzalez’s 31-yard field goal on the final play as the Cardinals got their first win under coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Murray He completed a 24-yard pass to David Johnson and scrambled 24 yards to get in range for Gonzalez’s fourth field goal. Murray ran for a career-high 93 yards and completed 20 of 32 passes for 253 yards without an interception.
TEXANS 53, FALCONS 32
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson threw for a career-high 426 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdown passes, including three to Will Fuller.
Fuller had a career-best 217 yards receiving, Darren Fells had two touchdown grabs for the Texans (3-2) and Carlos Hyde added a rushing TD.
Matt Ryan had 330 yards passing with three touchdowns and one interception for the Falcons (1-4), who lost their third straight game.
EAGLES 31, JETS 6
PHILADELPHIA — Nate Gerry returned an interception for a score and Orlando Scandrick took a strip-sack the distance.
The Eagles (3-2) smothered third-string quarterback Luke Falk and overwhelmed New York’s offense on a day Carson Wentz was ordinary. Wentz threw for 189 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Howard ran for 62 yards and one TD.
Sam Darnold missed his third straight game for the Jets (0-4) while he recovers from mononucleosis, so Falk made his second start after opening the season on New York’s practice squad.
VIKINGS 28, GIANTS 10
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook ran for 132 yards and the Vikings made life miserable for Daniel Jones.
The win came just a week after the Vikings (3-2) did little in a 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears and Thielen insisted the team had to stop being one dimensional on offense, relying solely on the run.
The defense limited New York to 211 yards, sacked Jones four times and hit him countless other times. Cousins completed 22 of 27 for a season-high 306 yards and had touchdown passes of 15 and 9 yards to Thielen.
