KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There were plenty of people standing on the Houston Texans sideline that felt they had something to prove against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Just about all of them succeeded, too.
Deshaun Watson threw for 280 yards and a touchdown while running for two more, outdueling Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes, who was famously picked two spots ahead of him in the 2017 draft.
Carlos Hyde ran for 116 yards and a touchdown against the team that traded him to Houston in the preseason, when the Chiefs decided there was no room for him in their own backfield.
Most importantly, Bill O’Brien proved he could beat a team pegged a Super Bowl contender, leading the Texans to a come-from-behind 31-24 victory after losing three of his last four to Kansas City.
“They care about the team. They seem to have fun with each other. We’ve just got to keep it going,” said O’Brien, whose losses to the Chiefs include a postseason defeat. “We just had a really good win against a good team, but we’re 4-2 and 4-2 gets you nowhere.”
Better than being 3-3, though.
That was still a possibility until DeAndre Hopkins made a sliding grab on fourth-and-3 from the Kansas City 27 with just under 2 minutes to go. That allowed the Texans to run out the clock and deal the Chiefs (4-2) their second consecutive loss — both at Arrowhead Stadium.
Mahomes, hobbled once again by a sore left ankle, finished with 273 yards passing and three TDs while throwing his first interception of the season. Two of the scores went to Tyreek Hill, who returned for the first time since breaking his collarbone in a Week 1 win in Jacksonville.
SEAHAWKS 32, BROWNS 28
CLEVELAND (AP) — As rap music thumped from the large sound-system speakers sitting atop lockers at one end of the room, several Seattle players stood on their chairs and danced.
This was their party.
On the road, the Seahawks make themselves at home.
Russell Wilson threw two TD passes and ran for one, Seattle’s defense forced four turnovers and Chris Carson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:30 left as the Seahawks rallied for a 32-28 win Sunday over the mistake-prone Browns.
The Seahawks (5-1), who are 3-0 on the road for the first time in 39 years, gave up touchdowns on Cleveland’s first three possessions before storming back.
“If we want to be a championship team, we have to win these types of game,” Wilson said.
He connected with wide receiver Jaron Brown on his scoring passes, and Seattle’s cool quarterback scampered 16 yards for a TD. The Seahawks, who have shown a knack for winning tight games, were last unbeaten in their first three road games in 1980, when they went 4-12.
The Browns (2-4) were hurt by their own miscues. They couldn’t overcome three interceptions, a fumble, blocked punt or quarterback Baker Mayfield’s hip injury.
VIKINGS 38, EAGLES 20
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two weeks ago, Stefon Diggs was a dissatisfied star with a decreasing role for a Minnesota team in a mini-crisis on the passing attack.
Patience was all Diggs needed, as it turned out, to re-establish himself as a prominent receiver for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.
Cousins threw to Diggs for three of his four touchdowns, racking up a season-high 333 passing yards as the Vikings ravaged the Philadelphia Eagles secondary in a 38-20 victory Sunday.
Diggs, who had 167 yards on seven catches, scored on first-half passes that covered 51 and 62 yards, becoming the first player since Randy Moss in 2000 to post two touchdown receptions of 50-plus yards in one game for the Vikings (4-2). His most important catch came late in the third quarter, a double toe tap in the back of the end zone from 11 yards out that pushed the lead to 11 points after Carson Wentz and the Eagles (3-3) had pulled within 24-20 with 17 straight points.
RAVENS 23, BENGALS 17
BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson presented the Cincinnati Bengals with a can’t-win dilemma: Try to prevent the versatile quarterback from running, or stop him from passing?
Turns out, Cincinnati was powerless to do either.
Jackson rambled, shimmied and passed his way through the winless Bengals while guiding the Baltimore Ravens to a 23-17 victory on Sunday.
49ERS 20, RAMS 7
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 243 yards and ran for a touchdown, and the San Francisco 49ers remained unbeaten with a dominant defensive performance in a 20-7 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Rams.
George Kittle had eight catches for 103 yards for the Niners (5-0), who held Los Angeles’ once-unstoppable offense to 157 yards.
San Francisco used its possession offense and a sturdy defense to stay alongside New England as the NFL’s only unbeaten teams, while the Rams (3-3) are on their first three-game losing streak of coach Sean McVay’s 2½-year tenure.
JETS 24, COWBOYS 22
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sam Darnold gave the Jets’ struggling offense a huge boost by throwing two touchdown passes in his return from mononucleosis, and New York held on to beat Dallas for its first win of the season.
The Jets led 21-9 in the fourth quarter, but Dak Prescott and the top-ranked Cowboys offense stormed back — and had a chance to tie in the closing moments.
Prescott ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 43 seconds left, making it a two-point game. Going for the tie, Prescott dropped back and was quickly met by a blitzing Jamal Adams and his pass on the conversion try fell short of Jason Witten in the end zone.
The Cowboys (3-3) tried an onside kick, but Demaryius Thomas recovered for the Jets (1-4), who won for the first time under coach Adam Gase.
It was the third straight loss for Dallas.
