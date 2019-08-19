NFL's Trust gives players Plan B when careers end (suddenly)

Devin Fuller got his first taste of the NFL’s business side during his rookie minicamp.
One of the receiver’s would-be teammates had a bad practice. Not much later, that player got pulled out of a meeting. Not much after that, the player was no longer Fuller’s teammate.
“I was like, ‘Wow, so it’s like that?’” Fuller said.
In the coming weeks, as training camps break and the regular season beckons, it will be like that for hundreds of rookies and young veterans vying for the NFL’s most-vulnerable roster spots.
There will be about 1,200 cuts before the Aug. 31 deadline for teams to trim their rosters to 53 players. For the multitude of veterans whose dreams end before Game 1 of the regular season, there’s a chance to walk away with something more than a pink slip at the end of their NFL careers.
The Trust is a multi-pronged benefits program created out of the 2011 collective bargaining agreement. With a budget of around $29 million a year, it offers players with two or more credited years on NFL rosters a scholarship award to continue their education, health screenings, gym memberships and even free training for players such as Fuller, who haven’t given up on making a roster again.
“I wasn’t surprised it existed, but I was surprised at all the things it offered,” said Fuller, a seventh-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.
The Trust came into being in 2013, after the league and union negotiated a number of benefits designed to better the retirements and recognize the efforts of the thousands of NFL retirees.
With a board of directors composed of executives at both the NFL and the players’ union, this organization also provides career counseling and a state-of-the-art health screening that gives players a sense of where they stand after their years in football.
“The fact is that when you leave the NFL, there are no avenues out there where you can apply that skill set and keep on working,” executive director Bahati VanPelt said. “We’re approaching these players as they get ready to compete in a completely different space.”
While the average NFL salary hovers at around $2.1 million, according to Forbes Magazine, that number is skewed by the enormous sums paid to the top players.
The majority of players, however, hover at or slightly above the league minimum, which this season will be $378,000 for a rookie and $473,000 for a fifth-year player. For most, getting to that fifth year takes hard work and some luck. An Associated Press analysis of career lengths found that, since 2005, the average amount of playing experience on an NFL roster has shrunk from 4.6 to 4.3 years.
It means a player making the league minimum or slightly more might clear $3 million over four years, before hitting retirement at 25.
“There’s a perception that NFL players leave the game the way that Tom Brady and Peyton Manning and Ray Lewis leave the game,” VanPelt said. “But in reality, we know most guys, the teams will move on from, as opposed to them moving on from the teams.”
Fuller landed an “externship” at The Trust, tasked with helping spread the word about some of the benefits that not all players knew existed.
“It’s something guys need to hop on,” Fuller said. “It’s stuff they’ve earned, not stuff that’s just being given to them.”
