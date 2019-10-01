NHL 2019-20
PHIL STACEY
MATT WILLIAMS
eastern conference
Atlantic Division 1st place
Lightning
Maple Leafs
Atlantic Division 2nd place
Bruins
Lightning
Atlantic Division 3rd place
Maple Leafs
Bruins
Metropolitan Division 1st place
Capitals
Capitals
Metropolitan Division 2nd place
Hurricanes
Penguins
Metropolitan Division 3rd place
Penguins
Devils
Other Eastern Conference
teams that will make the playoffs
Panthers, Rangers
Hurricanes, Panthers
Eastern Conference Final
Capitals over Bruins
Lightning over Maple Leafs
western conference
Central Division 1st place
Predators
Stars
Central Division 2nd place
Avalanche
Jets
Central Division 3rd place
Stars
Avalanche
Pacific Division 1st place
Golden Knights
Sharks
Pacific Division 2nd place
Flames
Golden Knights
Pacific Division 3rd place
Sharks
Flames
Other Western Conference
teams that will make the playoffs
Jets, Blues
Blues, Coyotes
Western Conference Final
Flames over Avalanche
Stars over Golden Knights
nHL AWARD WINNERS
Hart Trophy (MVP)
Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche
John Tavares, Maple Leafs
Norris Trophy (Best Defenseman)
Roman Josi, Predators
Victor Hedman, Lightning
Vezina Trophy (Best Goaltender)
Marc-Andre Fleury, Knights
Ben Bishop, Stars
Selke Trophy (Top Defensive Fwd)
Patrice Bergeron, Bruins
Mark Stone, Golden Knights
Calder Trophy (Top Rookie)
Cale Makar, Avalanche
Jack Hughes, Devils
Art Ross Trophy (Scoring Leader)
Connor McDavid, Oilers
Patrick Kane, Blackhawks
President’s Trophy (Most Points)
Lightning
Maple Leafs
Biggest Surprise Team
Avalanche
Rangers
Biggest Flop Team
Blue Jackets
Predators
Biggest name to be traded
Corey Crawford, Blackhawks
Chris Kreider, Rangers
Conn Smythe Trophy (Playoff MVP)
Braden Holtby, Capitals
Steven Stamkos, Lightning
STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS
Capitals in 6
Lighting in 6
