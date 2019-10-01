NHL 2019-20

PHIL STACEY

MATT WILLIAMS

eastern conference

Atlantic Division 1st place

Lightning

Maple Leafs

Atlantic Division 2nd place

Bruins

Lightning

Atlantic Division 3rd place

Maple Leafs

Bruins

Metropolitan Division 1st place

Capitals

Capitals

Metropolitan Division 2nd place

Hurricanes

Penguins

Metropolitan Division 3rd place

Penguins

Devils

Other Eastern Conference

teams that will make the playoffs

Panthers, Rangers

Hurricanes, Panthers

Eastern Conference Final

Capitals over Bruins

Lightning over Maple Leafs

western conference

Central Division 1st place

Predators

Stars

Central Division 2nd place

Avalanche

Jets

Central Division 3rd place

Stars

Avalanche

Pacific Division 1st place

Golden Knights

Sharks

Pacific Division 2nd place

Flames

Golden Knights

Pacific Division 3rd place

Sharks

Flames

Other Western Conference

teams that will make the playoffs

Jets, Blues

Blues, Coyotes

Western Conference Final

Flames over Avalanche

Stars over Golden Knights

nHL AWARD WINNERS

Hart Trophy (MVP)

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche

John Tavares, Maple Leafs

Norris Trophy (Best Defenseman)

Roman Josi, Predators

Victor Hedman, Lightning

Vezina Trophy (Best Goaltender)

Marc-Andre Fleury, Knights

Ben Bishop, Stars

Selke Trophy (Top Defensive Fwd)

Patrice Bergeron, Bruins

Mark Stone, Golden Knights

Calder Trophy (Top Rookie)

Cale Makar, Avalanche

Jack Hughes, Devils

Art Ross Trophy (Scoring Leader)

Connor McDavid, Oilers

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks

President’s Trophy (Most Points)

Lightning

Maple Leafs

Biggest Surprise Team

Avalanche

Rangers

Biggest Flop Team

Blue Jackets

Predators

Biggest name to be traded

Corey Crawford, Blackhawks

Chris Kreider, Rangers

Conn Smythe Trophy (Playoff MVP)

Braden Holtby, Capitals

Steven Stamkos, Lightning

STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS

Capitals in 6

Lighting in 6

