Production.
That’s an all-important, Bill Belichick word. Right there position-flexibility, He mentions it, practically, every week at some point talking a worthy opponent.
So are these words – physical and mental toughness.
Which brings us to N’Keal Harry, the New England Patriots first round pick, 32nd overall, in the 2019 NFL Draft.
He came to the Patriots via The University of Arizona with some key attributes: Big (6-foot-4, 225 pounds), strong (a specimen) and he won way more than his share of 50-50 balls.
His greatest play as a Patriot, in which he caught a pass on the sidelines against Kansas City, eluding two defenders, getting his feet in, and then diving from the 3-yard line into the end zone was botched by the line judge, who wrongly thought he went out of bounds.
It was an example of Harry’s strength and athleticism. It also was an outlier. We haven’t seen anything like it again.
The Patriots are apparently in the hunt for a wide receiver with elite deep speed, which was never Harry’s best attribute.
But when anyone mentions the need for a wide receiver, Harry’s name comes up.
Why isn’t Harry that guy? Why isn’t Harry better? Or, a more recent beef/question, why didn’t Belichick draft Deebo Samuel (49ers), A.J. Brown (Titans), Mecole Hardman (Chiefs) or, worst of all, D.K. Metcalf (Seahawks), guys taken long after Belichick drafted Harry?
All are legitimate questions.
All not only have more catches, yards, touchdowns and games played early in their NFL careers, but all have shown signs of being a No. 1 dude.
But it gets worse. There is a new class of fresh, wide receiving meat in the NFL, drafted in April that have either more career receptions (30) or yards (271) or touchdowns (3) already than Harry has over career.
If any game summed up the frustration of Harry’s status it was last Sunday against the Broncos. He didn’t have a reception.
And the last play of the game, Harry apparently broke in when Cam Newton threw out on the last failed offensive play of the game.
There's been other "frustration" as in the Patriots easy win over Miami Dolphins in the opener, when Harry was stripped just before scoring a touchdown, losing the ball in the end zone for a touchback.
A week later in Seattle he had what appeared to be a breakout game with 12 targets, eight receptions and 72 yards. Since then he's had five receptions, which included a nice sliding catch in the back of the end zone.
But that's it.
What is even more frustrating is the Patriots need weapons, particularly at wide receiver. They need a go-to guy on the outside to balance Julian Edelman, who has not looked like himself the last three games.
The Patriots need Harry. Now.
As for Harry’s upside, he is only 22. He’s a pup.
But the Patriots can’t wait until he’s 24 or 25 to break out. The NFL, really the draft, is not built that way. By Year 2, first rounders have to be, well, first rounders.
It’s tough watching the Steelers, and their rookie wideout Chase Claypool, making big plays late in games in four of the Steelers five wins.
In other era with the Patriots, Harry could be carried another month while trying to figure “things” out. But not this era.
The Patriots are in must-win mode this week against the Super Bowl runnerups, the San Francisco 49ers. They aren’t really built to rebound from 2-4 to playoff team.
The clock is ticking on Harry. He and Newton need to find their rhythm. Maybe go to Harry’s strength, the 50-50 ball, a few times with one-on-one coverage on the outside.
It appears Bill Belichick will be making a move for a top flight receiver before the trade deadline – Tues., Nov. 3, 4 p.m.
But the Patriots and Harry need to fill that No. 2 hole, too, which is made for a first round pick early in his career.
I hate to say time is running out for a 22-year-old, but it is running out. The Patriots need real production from Harry. And they need it especially on Sunday.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.