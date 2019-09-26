No days off? Belichick makes an exception for Patriots' fathers to be

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick isn’t known as the most sentimental figure. The man who popularized the phrase “do your job” is well known for his no frills, football-first philosophy. This is the guy, after all, who led a chant of “no days off” at the team’s fifth Super Bowl championship rally.
But according to his players, even Belichick understands there are some moments in life that are bigger than football.
This past weekend, both running back James White and linebacker Shilique Calhoun missed New England’s 30-14 win over the New York Jets so they could be present for the birth of their children. Two weeks earlier, linebacker Kyle Van Noy missed the Patriots’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the same reason, and earlier this summer Matthew Slater missed New England’s third preseason game to be with his wife for the birth of their third child.
All of those absences were sanctioned by Belichick, who was reportedly a big help to the players as they tried to navigate one of the biggest moments of their lives.
“He was definitely supportive,” said White, whose wife gave birth to their son Xavier shortly before the Jets game. “We’ve had quite a few guys have babies during this season so they’ve been supportive. Obviously it’s a once if a lifetime opportunity so he’s let our guys experience it.”
White and his wife learned they were expecting just prior to the Super Bowl, and ever since White said it was a simple matter of keeping the coaching staff in the loop so everyone knew what to expect.
Slater, whose three children were all born during the football season, concurred, saying the peace of mind that came from knowing the coaches had his back helped take a major burden off his shoulders.
“Coach has been tremendous about showing his support for us and understanding that it’s a priority for us to be with our families,” Slater said. “He’s been really great to communicate in those instances, been really receptive in working with us and has been, for me, just telling me ‘hey be there with your family, good luck,’ it means a lot. You’re not stressing about ‘are they mad that I’m not here?’ Even though I wouldn’t anyway, it’s nice to have that support.”
That being said, Slater did admit that when his wife was expecting their first child, he was a little nervous about how Belichick would receive the news.
“I didn’t know how it was going to go!” Slater said with a laugh. “I think I missed a Wednesday practice and I didn’t know what he was going to say, if he was going to give me a hard time or not, but it was nice to have the support.”
Asked on a recent conference call about all of his players having kids, Belichick said it has never been an issue at any point during his coaching career and that it all comes down to communication and planning.
Even with the time off, most of the players have found ways to stay involved, with Van Noy showing support by live tweeting throughout the Steelers game, while White took a more low key approach as he watched his teammates take down the Jets with his wife and newborn baby.
“It was definitely weird, felt like I wasn’t part of the team for a second, but those guys went out and played well,” said White, who joked that he couldn’t make a racket while watching the game so he wouldn’t wake the baby. “I was excited for the guys, it’s never easy playing against [the Jets] and those guys did a great job.”
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
