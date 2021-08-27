No doubt now: Chris Sale is officially back

BOSTON — When Chris Sale came back from Tommy John surgery it was fair to wonder if he'd be himself. He hadn't pitched in the big leagues in two years and there was no guarantee he'd still have the stuff that made him one of baseball's best pitchers.
It's safe to say we can now put those doubts to rest.
Sale delivered a vintage performance in his third start back on Thursday night, deploying his full mix of pitches to shut down the Minnesota Twins lineup. With their ace leading the charge, the Red Sox responded with their cleanest effort all week en route to a drama-free 12-2 win.
Sale was in control from the jump, retiring 14 of the first 15 batters he faced while pitching an immaculate inning in the third. He allowed just two hits — a slow roller that stayed fair for an infield single followed by a two-run home run in the fifth inning — and seemed to pick up steam as the game went along.
Early on, Sale's fastball was sitting in the low to mid-90s, maxing out at 95 mph, but by the later innings he was dialing it all the way up. Sale's final five fastballs all topped 96, including a 98.2 heater for his last one.
By the time it was over, Sale had gone 5.1 innings while allowing two runs on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. He threw 80 pitches, 55 for strikes, and drew 14 whiffs, including seven on his slider.
Overall, Sale is now 3-0 since his return with a 2.35 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 15.1 innings. He's given the Red Sox exactly the boost they were hoping for and, with his next start expected to come against first-place Tampa Bay, the team has to like its chances whenever he takes the mound.
Sale the Immaculate
Chris Sale made history when he recorded three strikeouts on only nine pitches in the top of the third inning. He has now recorded Boston's last three immaculate innings — the other two both came in 2019 — and in doing so he is now one of just two pitchers to record three in their career. Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is the other.
Prior to Sale on Thursday, the last Red Sox pitcher to throw one at Fenway Park was Pedro Martinez against the Seattle Mariners all the way back in 2002.
30 homers for Devers
With his two-run home run Thursday, Rafael Devers joined Ted Williams as just the second player in Red Sox history to record two 30 home run seasons before turning 25. Devers now has 30 home runs and 94 RBI on the season with more than a month still to play.
Curtain call for Dalbec
Could you imagine telling someone this time last month that all of Fenway would be chanting Bobby Dalbec's name? That was the scene Thursday after the rookie went 3 for 4 with two home runs and a career-high seven RBI. Dalbec is now batting .346 with a 1.163, five home runs and 19 RBI since the start of August.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.