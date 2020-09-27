No more moral victories for Newton, Patriots

New England Patriots Hall of Famer and former linebacker Tedy Bruschi was talking about when a loss felt like a win.
The New England Patriots, he recalled, lost a tough, chilly November game. But considering the foe and considering where the Patriots were just a few months earlier (replacing a legend at quarterback), it wasn’t the typical morgue-like atmosphere after the defeat.
That was 19 years ago.
The foe was the defending Super Bowl champion St. Louis Rams, aka The Greatest Show on Turf, and the Patriots were a tough team without a ceiling that anybody knew of.
The Patriots trailed 24-10, but they hung around, added a fourth quarter touchdown to close it to 24-17. The incredible Rams, however, ran out the last 7:37 on the clock.
As we learned not too long afterward, the Patriots learned not only that they could play with anybody, but they became a contending team that Sunday afternoon at Foxboro Stadium.
The Patriots never lost again that season, including three incredible playoff wins over the Raiders (see Snow Bowl), Steelers, and eventually outlasting the Rams in New Orleans.
Looking back, that loss against the Rams defines moral victory.
“That game showed us a lot,” said Bruschi.
Fast-forward nearly 19 years after that Rams loss, and that same feeling returned.
The 2020 Patriots, facing a 35-23 deficit, were 1 yard shot of pulling off what felt like a miracle win over the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday night.
But Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, trying for his third touchdown run of the game, was spun around like a pinwheel and the Patriots ended the game 1 yard short.
What was Newton thinking, running into the Seattle defender directly in front of him?
It didn’t matter. The silver lining had already been laid down.
The Patriots surpassed all expectations pushing the Seahawks to the final play and, really, Newton looked as good as he ever looked.
For the first time in a generation, a painful Patriots loss wasn’t so painful.
What would have happened if Tom Brady was quarterback and the game ended on the 1 yard line?
Monday would’ve been like a funeral around here. Bill Belichick, who even found some nice things to say about the loss, would’ve been loaded with one- and two-word answers at the postgame press conference.
Instead, last Monday, New England was giddy.
And for good reason.
Newton might actually be good enough to extend the Patriots Dynasty, which most of us have written off as in rebuilding/retooling mode.
He has fit in as well as any transient player has, including Randy Moss.
Newton really appears to be — albeit only two games in — the perfect replacement for Brady.
His teammates seem to actually want to follow this guy. They believe the press clippings, at least the ones from five years ago when he was voted the best player in the NFL.
Julian Edelman, a guy we thought was Brady’s guy, had one of his greatest regular season performances, hauling in 179 yards of Newton’s passes. That was 28 yards more than any game he’s had with Brady.
There’s a lot to like and many reasons to be excited.
But there is also a truth here in New England that other cities don’t really have.
Losing, in the end, is unacceptable. Other than that occasional “moral victory” loss.
Brusch chimed in on that one.
“You are allowed one ‘moral victory’ per year,” he said. “One!”
Yup. I couldn’t agree more.
It’s time to win, Patriots and Cam Newton. You’ve used up your leeway, maybe for the several years.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
