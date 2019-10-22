No passenger here as Pastrnak drives B's again 

BOSTON — What is a man, deep down inside,
But a raging beast with nothing to hide.
— “Passenger”, The Grateful Dead
Under no circumstances could David Pastrnak be described as merely a passenger.
Right now, he’s the main engine that drives the Boston Bruins offensively, a 23-year-old, rocket-wristed scoring star who hasn’t even hit the prime of his career.
The “raging beast” bit works quite well, however, in describing the 6-foot, 195-pounder. Sure, he takes a lot of things in stride, easily flashes his gosh-by-golly smile off the ice, and can be a bit of a prankster in the locker room. But give him the slightest bit of time and space with the puck on the ice, and he’ll carve up your team into decayed pumpkins.
He doesn’t try to hide it, either.
If you saw the goal he produced in the first period Tuesday night against Toronto at TD Garden, you’d swear Pastrnak was equal parts hockey whiz, magician extraordinaire and master contortionist. Having already had a goal taken away from him earlier in the period on a dubious offsides call, Pastrnak made sure this one was legit — and absolutely filthy.
Stationed to goaltender Michael Hutchinson’s right on a Boston power play, Pastrnak took a pass from the top of the circle from Brad Marchand on his forehand. In one motion, he backhanded the puck between his legs as he skated backwards through the slot, switched back to his forehand and put the disc 5-hole past the beleaguered Leafs’ netminder.
It was his NHL-leading 10th goal of the season, his eighth in the last four games to tie his best career streak, and the 300th point of his still-blossoming career. Only three Bruins — Barry Pedersen, Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque — reached 300 points faster than Pastrnak did in his 329th contest.
An assist on Brad Marchand’s maker in the middle stanza gave Pastrnak 17 points on the season, and a ridiculous 39 points in his last 26 outings against the Maple Leafs, including the playoffs.
It was a good night all around for the Black-and-Gold, who earned a 4-2 win in goaltender Tuukka Rask’s 500th career game and head coach Bruce Cassidy’s 200th game behind the Boston bench. Pastrnak was, of course, named the game’s No. 1 Star.
All this came on the heels of his being named the NHL’s First Star of the Week after posting 7-2-9 numbers in the previous three contests.
Whether he’s stationed in the far circle ready to unleash one of his patented off-wing one-timers on the power play, barreling towards the net on a 2-on-1 or patiently circling the zone while waiting for a pass, Pastrnak has shown he can score from virtually anywhere once he hits the blue line. His creativity, as evidenced by Tuesday night’s tally, has no limitations, either.
Consider that through two periods Tuesday, Pastrnak had scored on 10 of his 30 attempts thus far, an otherworldly 33.3 percent. That’s akin to when Barry Bonds smashed a record breaking 73 home runs in 2001 on a total of 156 hits. Now, Pastrnak won’t keep that torrid pace up over the course of an 82-game schedule, but could a (still extraordinary) 20 percent success rate be met this season?
A relatively bargain in the modern NHL at $6.8 million per season, he’s increased his goals scored in each of the last three years, from 34 to 35 and 38 for last year’s Eastern Conference champions. If his early season returns are any indication, he’s hell bent on shattering that mark this time around.
Should he remain healthy, a 40-goal campaign seems like a no-brainer. Perhaps the better question is: could Pastrnak become the first Bruin to hit the magic 50 mark since Cam Neely did so 26 seasons ago?
At the rate he’s going, that’s more than possible.
¢¢¢
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com, and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.