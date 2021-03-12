BOSTON — It was just about nine minutes into the second period, with his team already leading by four goals, that Bruins right winger Craig Smith lined up for a center ice faceoff alongside the Rangers’ Chris Kreider.
Giving up three inches and a dozen or so pounds to his opponent, Smith briefly jostled with Kreider when the puck was dropped, then tried to work his way behind the bigger man. He got caught on Kreider’s right leg, however, and fell to the ice while landing awkwardly on his left hand. Down for a few seconds, Smith grimaced in pain while holding his wrist before heading to the bench.
Because he’s a hockey player, Smith didn’t miss a shift. But that one innocuous sequence showed how Kreider, the 6-foot-3, 217-pound power forward from Boxford, can impact any game.
Lately, he’s been doing that with his goal scoring acumen. That, however, wasn’t showcased Thursday night, though, as the Bruins blew past the listless New Yorkers, 4-0, at TD Garden.
This contest also marked the first time that former St. John’s Prep star Colin Blackwell played in Boston as a member of the Rangers, having previously done so last winter with the Nasvhille Predators.
Having scored twice against the Bruins last month in two games at Madison Square Garden, the 27-year-old skated right wing on the fourth line in this one. Blackwell was credited with a pair of hits and captured one of two draws he took in a little over 11 minutes of ice time.
Blackwell had one of the Rangers’ best chances to beat Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak (28 saves) all night. Taking a pass in tight while cutting towards Halak’s crease, his backhand attempt sailed just over the crossbar in the early stages of the third period.
Incidentally, both Kreider (2007 while at Masconomet Regional) and Blackwell (2011) are former Salem News Players of the Year. But that’s a story for another day.
Playing against the Bruins has never been particularly fruitful for Kreider, who has netted but two goals with six assists in 26 regular season outings against his hometown club (the second of those two tallies coming in a Rangers’ win last month). On Thursday Kreider was on the ice for a pair of Bruins goals, including a shorthanded strike by captain Patrice Bergeron that was set up by a brilliant up-ice rush, deke and dish from Brad Marchand.
Lately, though, he’s been one of the best goal scorers in the National Hockey League. A little over a month shy of his 30th birthday, Kreider leads the Rangers in goals (13), power play strikes (6) and game-winning tallies (3). His shooting percentage of 25 percent is among the top five in the league, and his eight goals on the road place him second in the circuit.
Now in the first of a seven-year, $45.5 million dollar contract he signed just before last February’s trade deadline, the team’s 2009 first round pick — who’ll average $6.5 million a year throughout the life of his contract but, between base salary and bonuses is bringing home a cool $10 mil this season — has been earning his paycheck with his on-ice play and leadership.
Two games shy of 550 in his NHL career, Kreider is second on the team in hits with 57, adding three more to his total Thursday night. He’s one of just three players throughout the league to record at least 65 goals and 300 or more hits since the start of the 2018-19 campaign, joining Washington’s Alexander Ovechkin and Chicago’s Patrick Kane. Additionally, he’s the NHL leader in goals coming off of tipped shots (35) since the 2015-16 season.
As one of the team’s alternate captains, Kreider is one of three players with a pair of hat tricks this winter, joining David Pastrnak of the Bruins and Connor McDavid of the Oilers.
Kreider has scored four goals and has six points over his last half-dozen contests. Extrapolate that over his last 10 outings and the former Masconomet, Phillips Andover and Boston College scoring star had put up 9-3-12 totals. Since Feb. 24, no NHL’er had hit the back of opponent’s nets more often than Kreider.
But for one night, anyway, those gaudy stats didn’t matter much, as the Rangers as a team put forth a lifeless effort against a Bruins team got two goals from top liners Pastrnak and Bergeron, the long-awaited first goal of the season from David Krejci (a power play rip from the left point), and the second goal of the season from much maligned winger Jake DeBrusk.
The two teams meet again Saturday afternoon in Boston, where the Bruins will look build off of this win while Kreider, Blackwell and Co. hope to get the Broadway Blueshirts untracked and keep their playoff hopes alive.
