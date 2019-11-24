SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and No. 15 Notre Dame corralled Boston College star running back AJ Dillon in a 40-7 victory Saturday.
The fourth straight victory by the Fighting Irish (9-2, No. 15 CFP) completed their second straight unbeaten season (7-0) at Notre Dame Stadium, where they have won 18 straight. But for the second straight week, the stadium was not filled after a streak of 273 sellouts since 1973.
The announced crowd of 71,827 was 5,795 short of capacity.
“Leading 16-7 at halftime thanks to Jonathan Doerer’s field goals of 47, 20 and 45 yards, the Irish scored 17 points in the third quarter to bury the Eagles (5-6).
Book completed 26 of 40 passes for 239 yards and led the Irish with 66 yards on 12 carries.
Boston College’s only touchdown came in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by quarterback Dennis Grosel, who managed just 63 yards on 9-of-20 passing and was sacked four times by the Irish.
The Eagles were fifth in the nation in rushing at 282.2 yards a game coming in, but were held to 128. Dillon, who had 1,451 yards entering the game, was held to 56 yards on 14 carries.
Boston College closes the regular season at ACC rival Pittsburgh in need of a victory to become bowl eligible while Notre Dame seeks a third straight 10-victory season Saturday at Stanford.
UNH smothers Maine
DURHAM, N.H. – Junior safety Evan Horn directed a tremendous defensive effort to lead the University of New Hampshire football team to a 28-10 over bitter rival Maine in the Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket on Saturday afternoon.
Horn registered a career-high 11 tackles, led the team with two quarterback sacks and had one of UNH’s four forced fumbles, all recovered by the Wildcats.
The Wildcats improved to 6-5 overall and at 5-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association clinched a share of third place in the league. They also kept their alive their chances of grabbing an at-large bid to the NCAA FCS Division I tournament. The 24-team field for the playoffs will be announced Sunday. UNH snapped Maine’s winning streak at four games and spoiled its chances of getting a playoff spot. The Black Bears finish 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the CAA.
The defense shut down a Maine offense that had averaged 38 points a game over the last five games and 31 points a game for the season.
Yale celebrates in dark
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale and Harvard students poured out of the stands together at halftime in a climate change protest that delayed the 136th edition of The Game for about an hour.
When the fans stormed back onto the field at the end, it was only the Yalies, and they were celebrating this time.
Kurt Rawlings threw two touchdown passes in the final 88 seconds of regulation to rally Yale from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat Harvard 50-43 in two overtimes on Saturday, one of the strangest editions of The Game in its 144 years of history.
Following a halftime sit-in by a couple hundred protesters who occupied midfield for about an hour before being peacefully escorted off by police, the Bulldogs (9-1, 6-1 Ivy League) celebrated a conference title in darkness 15 minutes after sunset in the unlit, 105-year-old Yale Bowl.
Perry sets mark in loss
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Derek Kyler and Drew Estrada teamed for two late touchdowns as Dartmouth scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to rally past upset-minded Brown 29-23 on Saturday, clinching a tie for the Ivy League title.
The Big Green (9-1, 8-1) tied for the Ivy League title — a record 19th — after Yale rallied to defeat Harvard in overtime.
Brown’s fourth quarter featured three punts and a game-ending interception. The Bears drove to the Dartmouth 14 before EJ Perry was sacked for a loss of 15 yards on the game’s penultimate play, then picked off in the end zone with 27 seconds left.
Perry was 31 of 45 passing for 412 yards and a TD and finished with an Ivy League-record 3,678 yards of total offense. Perry surpassed the 3,553 yards set by Princeton’s Chad Kanoff in 2017.
