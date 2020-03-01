Offseason Outlook: It's time for Patriots to find McCourty's successor at safety

The New England Patriots have turned the page to 2020, and with the offseason comes a series of changes. Who will stay? Who will go? What new players could arrive? Today we address the team’s aging safeties group.
Who’s here?
Devin McCourty (UFA), Patrick Chung (2022), Duron Harmon (2021), Nate Ebner (UFA), Terrence Brooks (2021), Malik Gant (2022)
No team in football has gotten more consistency from its safeties group over the past half decade than the New England Patriots. Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon have essentially held down the fort since 2014, and while he’s primarily a special teamer, Nate Ebner has been a key player for the Patriots for eight years now as well.
But good as this group has been, nothing lasts forever in football.
McCourty is a free agent and will be 33 by the time the upcoming season kicks off. Chung will also be turning 33 and has frequently battled injury in recent years, Ebner is 31 and a free agent, and Harmon is 29. Good as they’ve all been, they’re definitely nearing the end of their primes. Could they keep playing well going forward? Sure, but for how much longer?
The Patriots probably don’t have their successors ready to go either. Last year Terrence Brooks played a bigger role on defense than he ever had in his career, but he’s still been primarily a special teamer. Obi Melifonwu couldn’t stay healthy and languished on the practice squad, and undrafted rookie Malik Gant remains a total mystery after missing all of last year with an undisclosed injury.
Put it all together, and you have a position group in bad need of some young blood. And while not as obvious an area of need as tight end or potentially quarterback, this is a prime spot for the Patriots to use their No. 23 overall pick.
Get that SEC speed
If the Patriots do decide to invest their first-round pick in a safety, there are two obvious candidates who may be available for the taking — LSU’s Grant Delpit and Alabama’s Xavier McKinney.
Delpit, a two-time All-American and the winner of last year’s Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football, posted 65 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups for the national champion Tigers. He did all of that despite battling a high-ankle injury that prevented him from working out at last week’s NFL Scouting Combine.
During his career Delpit has played all over the field, both in a deep safety role similar to McCourty’s and as a run stopper in the box like Chung.
“That’s what I pride myself on, I think I’m a very versatile player,” said Delpit at his NFL Combine media session on Friday. “I think that’s probably my biggest strength on the defensive side. I’ll play anywhere in the secondary.”
Like Delpit, McKinney is also a versatile safety who has played all over the field for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. The third-team All-American selection led the team with 95 tackles and was among the nation’s leaders with four forced fumbles. He also had five interceptions, five additional pass break-ups and a blocked kick last fall.
McKinney said he had a formal interview with the Patriots during the combine last week, and since the end of the season both he and Delpit have frequently been tabbed as possible Patriots selections in mock drafts. Physically they match up well too, with Delpit standing at 6-foot-2, 213 pounds while McKinney is 6-feet, 201 pounds. Both are projected to make an immediate impact upon their arrival in the NFL.
While it’s no guarantee that either will still be on the board when the Patriots pick at No. 23, they would both be intriguing pieces to add to the NFL’s top-ranked defense.
McCourty worth keeping
Even if the Patriots add a top-level talent in the draft, the team should still consider bringing McCourty back.
Despite his age, the 10-year veteran showed no signs of decline, making five interceptions and 58 tackles while forcing a pair of fumbles in 2019. He’s also an unquestioned leader in the Patriots’ locker room, and throughout his career he’s consistently ranked as one of the most durable players in the league, missing just five of a possible 160 career games since being drafted in 2010, and none since 2015.
Whether or not the money can be worked out remains to be seen. McCourty won’t command a deal like the five-year, $47 million contract he just finished, but at his current level of production there’s no reason to think he couldn’t get two or three years for $9 million or more per year from somebody.
The Patriots certainly have the cap space to make that work, but between Tom Brady, Joe Thuney and the team’s other unrestricted free agents, some tough decisions will have to be made.
