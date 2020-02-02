Offseason Outlook: Patriots must hit on wealth of available receiving talent

The New England Patriots have turned the page to 2020, and with the offseason comes a series of changes. Who will stay? Who will go? What new players could arrive? Today we address one of the team’s biggest need, wide receiver.
Who’s here?
Julian Edelman (2022), N’Keal Harry (2022), Mohamed Sanu (2021), Jakobi Meyers (2022), Phillip Dorsett (UFA), Gunner Olszewski (2022), Matthew Slater (UFA)
Collectively, New England’s wide receivers did not get the job done last season. Julian Edelman played at a Pro Bowl level, but outside of him, no Patriot wide receiver posted more than 30 catches or 400 yards receiving.
That’s bad, but the good news is that the returning talent could make significant improvements in 2020.
N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu should both be much better with a full offseason in New England’s system. Harry’s rookie year was derailed by injury, and having to jump in on the fly midway through the season was always going to be tough. Sanu struggled after arriving in a midseason trade, and he wound up being hampered by injuries down the stretch.
If those two players live up to their potential, and if Edelman remains one of the game’s best at age 34, New England will have a solid core to start with.
Beyond those three, free agent Phillip Dorsett is most likely on his way out. Jakobi Meyers was able to contribute as an undrafted free agent and could potentially develop into a solid contributor, and Gunner Olszewski may grow into more than just a punt returner.
As for Matthew Slater, he’s never really been a wide receiver, but he’s still one of the best special teams players in the NFL and is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. The Patriots should bring him back.
Lots of talent available
Now, obviously standing pat isn’t an option for the Patriots at wide receiver. The last two years New England has seen a revolving door at receiver, and this offseason the team really needs to find some starting caliber talent that will stick.
Fortunately, there is a ton of talent available both in free agency and through the draft.
In free agency, the top player available is Cowboys star Amari Cooper, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season (79 catches, 1,189 yards, 8 TDs). He would instantly transform New England’s offense and become the team’s best deep threat since Randy Moss. And at age 26 he could become a fixture for the next decade.
San Francisco’s Emmanuel Sanders is probably the safest bet. He was rumored to be a potential midseason trade target and is still productive despite being about two months from his 33rd birthday. He’d certainly be interested. This week at Super Bowl Opening Night he speculated that he might have become a Hall of Famer had the Patriots been able to sign him earlier in his career.
If Sanders doesn’t work out, Green Bay’s Randall Cobb could be a good choice. Cincinnati’s A.J. Green will be available too, but given his injury history he would represent a high-risk, high-reward proposition.
Should the Patriots opt for a younger option, Indianapolis receiver Devin Funchess could be had on a prove-it deal after missing nearly all of last season with a broken collarbone. New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson, Philadelphia’s Nelson Agholor and Tampa Bay’s Breshad Perriman would all be upgrades from last year as well. And ex-Pat Danny Amendola is always an option.
Draft possibilities?
This year’s NFL draft features arguably the best and deepest collection of wide receivers in a long time, so the Patriots will have plenty of opportunities to get a good player if they choose to.
Right now, the Patriots have the No. 23 overall pick, but unless they make a move they won’t pick again until the third round. New England traded its original second-round pick for Sanu.
Given the sheer depth of receiving talent, New England would do well to try and trade back into the second round if possible. The Patriots could use their first round pick to fill needs at quarterback, tight end, safety or linebacker while still getting a starting caliber receiver in the second and potentially third round.
Top prospects like Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb will probably be off the board before the Patriots pick, but others like Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith, Clemson’s Tee Higgins and TCU’s Jalen Reagor could be available.
More realistic targets might be Colorado’s Laviska Shenault, LSU’s Justin Jefferson or Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk, all of whom are first round talents who could easily fall into the second or further.
The same could be said for Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones, UCF’s Gabriel Davis, USC’s Michael Pittman Jr., Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt or Penn State’s KJ Hamler, any number of whom might even be available into the third, when New England is projected to have three picks.
Obviously, with receivers, identifying talent isn’t enough. The player has to be a good fit for New England’s system too. But with so many quality players to choose from, the Patriots could find their guy and hopefully put a stop to the never-ending receiver carousel that has been spinning for too long at Gillette Stadium.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com or @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.