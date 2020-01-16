BOSTON — Near the end of his shift in the latter stages of the second period Thursday night, Patric Hornqvist of the Pittsburgh Penguins figured he’d take a few liberties with his stick and hit any Boston Bruin he could.
He started with defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, and worked his way around to others who were wearing black sweaters.
Torey Krug, all 5-foot-8 of him, objected and promptly cross checked Hornqvist. He returned fire, and they tried to drop their gloves and scrap in front of the Bruins’ bench before they were separated by the linesmen and sent off the ice for matching roughing minors.
It didn’t end there, though. Not be a long shot.
When the two exited their respective penalty box two minutes later, they made a beeline for each other and Krug rocked Hornqvist with a high hit along his own blue line. This time the gloves did come off and the fists were-a-flyin’. Krug took down the middleweight with a thud, much to the sheer delight of 17,850 TD Garden denizens.
Two nights after having their team toughness questioned following an embarrassing shutout loss in Columbus, the Bruins responded with some big hits, big saves by goalie Jaro Halak and big goals. The end result was a much needed 4-1 victory over the Penguins.
“Tensions were running high,” said Krug in the locker room postgame. “I’ve been hit by him many, many times over the years. It’s something that happens in hockey. We came out of the box and we went (at it). It was good and hopefully it energized our group a bit.
“It wasn’t about going out there and trying to run them out of the rink. Look at our roster; we don’t have that group any more. But we talked about sticking together and competing harder and sacrificing a little bit more. That doesn’t mean putting a guy through the glass, but it means going into the corner and having the willingness to get hit or hit someone else and come out with the puck.
“That desperation was lost for a few games, so hopefully this is a step in the right direction and we can grasp that concept again. It’s been part of our DNA for a long time.”
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team held a meeting during Thursday’s morning skate to address some issues that had been plaguing the team of late, including trusting each other and answering when their foes tried to get physical with them.
“It wasn’t necessarily a challenge, but a reset on supporting one another all over the ice,” said Cassidy.
While Krug and Hornqvist’s tete-a-tete was the feature attraction, there were plenty of warmup acts prior to it. Following a booming slapshot from Sidney Crosby that gave Pittsburgh the lead just 24 seconds into the contest, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy laid a bone rattling hit to Brandon Tanev in front of the two penalty boxes. The Penguins’ Zach Aston-Reese jumped McAvoy in his teammate’s defense and wound up with a roughing infraction.
Seven seconds after that penalty expired, Pittsburgh defenseman John Marino belted Chris Wagner from behind face first into the glass along the corner boards. This time, it was Sean Kuraly’s and his spoked-B mates who stepped up and immediately began scrapping with their Pennsylvania counterparts, and Marino was sent off for boarding.
Every attempted physical action by the Penguins was responded to swiftly and with force. Boston had more than double the number of hits (14-6) than the visitors did in that first period, a tone-setting 20 minutes that the Bruins desperately needed to put forth.
If you require further proof, consider that winger Danton Heinen had been credited with exactly 21 hits through his first 47 games of the season. He was never going to be confused with Milan Lucic or even current teammate David Backes in that department. But Thursday night he delivered a team-high four hits, including three in that all-important first period.
“That’s the group we have here,” said Krug. “You want to pull on your end of the rope and be part of the group. If you’re not, typically you’re moved on from. Guys wanted to strap in tonight.”
That’s called a message delivered, then acted upon.
“What’s that old saying: ‘Arrive, and arrive in an ornery mood?’” Cassidy asked in his postgame press conference, drawing chuckles.
The two teams square off again Sunday night in Pittsburgh, where the Bruins will be looking for a repeat performance, both on the stat sheet and scoreboard.
