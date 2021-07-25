On verge of getting no hit, Red Sox rally for biggest comeback of season

The Red Sox turned a moribund afternoon into an electric one Sunday, scoring five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning after getting no-hit through seven to beat the Yankees 5-4. Here are the highlights from a thrilling day at Fenway Park.
1. Biggest comeback of the year
When the Yankees took a 4-0 lead in the top of the eighth inning, MLB’s Baseball Savant service gave the Yankees a 98% win probability. The Red Sox dugout seemed lifeless and frustrated, but when Alex Verdugo doubled to break up Domingo Germán’s no-hit bid things turned in a hurry.
Boston wound up collecting five straight hits to start the eighth, including two more doubles by Hunter Renfroe and Kiké Hernández. The Sox tied the game on a Kevin Plawecki grounder and scored the winning run on a Xander Bogaerts sacrifice fly to shallow right.
2. Completely untouchable
Before the eighth inning rally, Germán was putting together one of the best outings of his career. The righty allowed only two baserunners through the first seven innings, one being Bogaerts, who reached in the seventh on a passed ball following a strikeouts. Germán recovered nicely from that, however, striking out all three of the other batters he faced for a rare four-strikeout inning.
Germán wound up with a no decision after pitching 7+ innings with one run, one hit, one walk and 10 strikeouts.
3. Taylor saves the day
Boston’s comeback wouldn’t have been possible if not for Josh Taylor’s outstanding relief appearance in the top of the seventh. After starter Martin Perez allowed three runs through six solid innings, the Yankees loaded the bases with one out against Yacksel Rios. Taylor came in and proceeded to strike out Giancarlo Stanton and force Rougned Odor to fly out to right, keeping the game in reach for the Red Sox.
4. Change of plans
After Franchy Cordero singled to put two men on with the Red Sox down 4-2 in the eighth, Hernández came to the plate with a chance to make things interesting.
Hernández said originally the plan was for him to try and bunt for a base hit, but Cora changed the call when he noticed the corner infielders were playing too far in. Instead, Hernández doubled to make it 4-3 and the rally kept going from there.
5. Sale Day
Chris Sale had his second rehab start with the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday, pitching 3.2 innings while allowing six hits (including a home run), two runs and no walks with nine strikeouts. He threw 64 pitches, 46 for strikes, and hit 96 mph on the radar gun. Cora said he will next pitch on July 31 for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
