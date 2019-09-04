  One lingering question for each NFL team

The NFL’s 100th season celebration kicks off Thursday with the renewal of the league’s oldest rivalry.
The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers, and all the preseason speculation will come to a stop. It’s time for things to be decided on the field.
With that in mind, now is as good a time as any to take one last lap around the league. Here are 32 questions, one for each NFL franchise, as the 2019 season dawns:
Arizona Cardinals: Can Kliff Kingsbury win? Fired after a losing season at Texas Tech, Kingsbury is the biggest roll of the dice among new head coaches this year.
Atlanta Falcons: Can Dan Quinn rebound? The Falcons fell from Super Bowl runner-up to missing the playoffs in just two years. The head coach has to rediscover his mojo from 2016.
Baltimore Ravens: Will the great experiment work? The Ravens are all in on quarterback Lamar Jackson and the unique offense he runs.
Buffalo Bills: How much has Josh Allen improved? The play of their second-year quarterback will determine the team’s ceiling for 2019.
Carolina Panthers: Is Cam Newton back? When healthy, the QB is capable of leading the franchise to championships. Preseason signs point in the right direction.
Chicago Bears: Is it time for a Super Bowl Shuffle remix? The defense has incredibly lofty designs on matching the accomplishments of the famed 1985 unit.
Cincinnati Bengals: Can youth prevail? After 16 years under head coach Marvin Lewis, the Bengals turn to 36-year-old Zac Taylor for a new direction.
Cleveland Browns: Can they live up to the hype? First-year head coach Freddie Kitchens must keep all the big personalities together and steer the team through the inevitable adversity ahead.
Dallas Cowboys: Are the distractions done? With Ezekiel Elliott seemingly returning soon, Dallas must quickly get back to the business of football and championship contention.
Denver Broncos: Can Vic Fangio bring the Bears’ defense out west? The Broncos bucked the trend of offensive head coach hires and instead looked to the architect of Chicago’s D.
Detroit Lions: How is the Patriots makeover coming? GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia are steeped in the Patriot Way but need to improve upon an uneven first season.
Green Bay Packers: Is Aaron Rodgers back? We're talking the Aaron Rodgers. New head coach Matt LaFleur has one job in 2019, returning one of the game’s most heralded quarterback to an elite level.
Houston Texans: What is going on here? Jadeveon Clowney is gone, and Laremy Tunsil has arrived to protect QB Deshaun Watson. Now they wait to see if the upheaval turns into wins.
Indianapolis Colts: Can they win without Andrew Luck? Losing the franchise quarterback two weeks before the start of the regular season is less than ideal, but the Colts believe they’re still a contender.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Is Nick Foles the answer? Philly’s Super Bowl hero gets the chance to save the day and help a team led a young and talented defense reach its full potential.
Kansas City Chiefs: How much magic does Patrick Mahomes have left? The game’s most exciting player will be hard-pressed to replicate his remarkable first season as a starter.
Los Angeles Chargers: Is this finally the year? The Chargers have as much talent on paper as any team in the league, but it hasn’t translated to postseason success.
Los Angeles Rams: Can they avoid the Super Bowl hangover? Head coach Sean McVay faces his biggest challenge yet, overcoming the title game runner-up’s curse.
Miami Dolphins: Who will be the quarterback in 2020? There’s plenty of draft capital to land Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert next spring.
Minnesota Vikings: Can they turn back the clock to 2017? After dysfunctional 2018 season ended without a playoff berth, the Vikings must rediscover their spark.
New England Patriots: Does Father Time exist? At 42, Tom Brady still looks to be in prime shape. The Pats are the team to beat and can tie an NFL record with a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance.
New Orleans Saints: What’s next? A circus catch and missed pass interference call ended their season in back-to-back years. The Saints are hoping the franchise voodoo finally takes a positive turn in 2019.
New York Giants: When will Daniel Jones start? The buzz around the rookie QB from Duke is likely to be the biggest news this season for one of the NFL’s most historic franchises.
New York Jets: Is Sam Darnold the real deal? Early indications this summer are positive. He looks ready to begin fulfilling his franchise quarterback potential.
Oakland Raiders: Are we there yet? The franchise continues in a sort of limbo as it awaits the pending move to Las Vegas and begins Year 2 under head coach Jon Gruden.
Philadelphia Eagles: Can Carson Wentz stay healthy? With a loaded roster, the franchise quarterback’s well being might be the only thing standing between Philly and a second Super Bowl berth in three years.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Has the turmoil passed? The departures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell were ugly and distracting. It’s time to get focused again on winning this fall.
San Francisco 49ers: How patient will the franchise be? Injuries have derailed each of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s first two seasons. But with Jimmy Garappolo finally healthy, it’s time for the wins to follow.
Seattle Seahawks: Is the defense back? Pete Carroll and company surprised many with a playoff berth last year. The addition of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will raise expectations again.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Is Jameis Winston the answer? If Winston can’t succeed with quarterback whisperer Bruce Arians in his ear, Tampa Bay can comfortably move on next spring.
Tennessee Titans: Is Marcus Mariota the answer? Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Mariota must take a team with playoff-level talent into the postseason to continue his career in Nashville.
Washington Redskins: When will the Dwayne Haskins era begin? It’s a transitional season in D.C. The first start of the former Ohio State QB will likely be the season’s most anticipated event.
George Bremer is sports editor for the Herald Bulletin in
