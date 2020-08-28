LAWRENCE — Elvis Peralta was on course. The dream, getting drafted and eventually playing pro baseball was, he believed, coming true.
Only 20, the Lawrence native, was coming off a season in which he hit .380, 11 homers, 71 RBI, with 30 stolen bases and Defensive Player of the Year award as a shortstop for junior college national power Crowder University.
Who doesn’t want a five-tool guy who long-time Merrimack Valley baseball high school coach and instructor, Dave Bettencourt, called the best high school player he had ever seen?
Then something happened. The three days of the 2017 passed. Nobody called.
“I was shocked,” recalled Peralta, who had committed to Div. 1 Marshall University as a backup plan.
“I thought I was ready,” he said. “I had a great year. What more could I do? Some scouts were talking me up. It was a wakeup call for sure.”
Peralta, for the first time in his life, thought about life without baseball.
“Honestly, it was the first time I thought about the importance of a college degree,” said Peralta. “I realized, ‘I need a Plan B ... just in case.’”
It took two years and an extra summer at Marshall, with some road blocks, but Peralta got a call from his dean that he got he got an “A” in calculus and thus earned his degree in Health Sciences.
“I got emotional,” said Peralta. “So did my mom when I got off the phone. She always wanted me to get the degree. Always. For a lot of reasons.”
He is the only person in his family with a degree. He has a cousin in New York that recently got his.
Peralta got his cake and was able to eat it, too, as he was drafted by the Oakland A’s in 26th round in June of 2019 after two years at Marshall, including a year he was ineligible after arriving from Crowder University because he didn’t have enough credits.
“Honestly, I didn’t take it as serious as I should have at Crowder and figured I’d be drafted,” said Peralta, whose parents were born in the Dominican Republic. “Baseball has always been everything to me.”
He not only wasn’t able to play, but NCAA rules stated he couldn’t practice either.
“He was devastated when he got word he was ineligible his first year here,” said Marshall baseball coach Jeff Waggoner. “That was a big hit for us. He was going to start immediately as one of our best players. We were honestly worried he’d leave us.”
Peralta stuck it out.
“It was the hardest year of my life,” said Peralta, sitting out his first year at Marshall. “I’ve played baseball almost every day of my life. And to not be allowed to even practice? Man, that was tough. But I looked at the big picture, that I could still get drafted and get my degree.”
His only season on the baseball team at Marshall was vintage Peralta. He hit .357 with nine homers and 42 RBI in 57 games as a first-teamer in Conference USA in 2019.
But coach Waggoner said his performance on the baseball field pales to what just happened.
“I get emotional thinking about it and what it means to have Elvis get that degree,” said coach Waggoner. “That’s most important. The baseball, I get it, means a lot. Obviously, I’m a coach. But this is why we do what we do, for young men like Elvis. I am so happy about this, you don’t even know.”
Peralta said he owes a lot to Coach Bettencourt, too, someone that has been in his corner for a long time.
Early last fall, Peralta was still four classes short, but decided to put off the pursuit of his degree another year or two. But Bettencourt pushed him and said he needed to get back to Marshall to finish school as soon as possible, rather than hanging around the Merrimack Valley.
A few days later, Peralta hopped in his car and drove 807 miles, door to door, from Lawrence to Huntington, West Virginia to finish school.
“I always thought baseball was my guarantee in life, but I’ve realized that even if I play until I’m 30, I still have the rest of my life,” said Peralta. “The only guarantee is the degree. If you have that, you can do anything. Honestly, I’ve accomplished a lot in baseball, but I’m more proud of this. I have a little brother [Kebler Peralta]. He’s next. I’m going to ride him to get that degree and play baseball.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
