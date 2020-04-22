(Editor's note: This week marks the 20th anniversary of the 2000 NFL Draft, which is famous for its 199th overall pick, Tom Brady. Bill Burt looks back to find out what really happened. Here is part 2, focused on the NFL's problems in breaking down Brady at Michigan.)
When Bill Belichick spoke to the assembled Boston media after the 2000 NFL Draft, he went through each player by the New England Patriots.
Here’s what he told the assembled media at Sullivan Stadium in Foxboro about the franchise’s sixth round pick, 199th overall, Tom Brady:
“The value board at that point really clearly put him as the top value. Brady is a guy that has obviously played at a high level of competition in front of a lot of people and he’s been in a lot of pressure situations. We felt that this year his decision-making was improved from his junior year after he took over for Brian Griese. He cut his interceptions down. He’s a good, tough, competitive, smart quarterback that is a good value, and how he does and what he’ll be able to do, we’ll just put him out there ...and we’ll see what happens.”
See what happens?
A dynasty happened. A guy who accepted nothing less than striving for perfection happened.
And, oh yeah, luck happened.
Belichick and the Patriots were extremely lucky that the rest of the NFL blew it big-time in evaluating Brady’s college career.
Yes ... blew it!
Belichick is on record about why Brady wasn’t drafted much earlier, despite his credentials of playing in the Big 10 as a Top 10 program, toting a record of 20-5 in games he started and closing his career with three come-from-behind wins.
He partially implies Michigan coach Lloyd Carr didn’t help the decision-making.
“One of the real troubling parts was the Michigan situation,” said Belichick during an interview for ‘The Brady 6’ documentary. “The fact that they were really trying to replace him as their starting quarterback, you say, ‘OK, they really don’t want this guy as their starting quarterback, they want another guy. Well, what’s the problem here?’ It’s a little bit of a red flag there.”
There were other red flags.
Remember those Brady videos at the NFL Combine in February of 2000?
Brady’s 40-yard dash not only timed out pretty bad, a 5.3, but his gawky gait more resembled a giraffe than a future Hall of Fame athlete.
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper, while being interviewed for “The Brady 6,” noted that of the 576 quarterbacks who did the vertical jump through the 2000 NFL Combine, Brady ranked 576th.
But what about the one thing player personnel people, for any sport, say when it comes to identifying talent?
“Check the tape.” As in the videotape.
Apparently, everybody forgot that part of the process, because if they did, they would have seen something in Brady’s last three games at Michigan against Penn State, Ohio State and Alabama.
They would have seen the some semblance of Brady that won six Super Bowls in becoming the best to ever play the position.
Coach Carr, in 2011, during an interview on Brady said, “The film doesn’t lie. Tom Brady, as a senior, was a sensational quarterback.”
He further said: “Watch the last three games of his senior year, starting with the fourth quarter against (No. 6 ranked) Penn State. The previous possession Tom had thrown an interception that gave Penn State a 10-point lead. But after that, those last six minutes? Hey, if you want to see how a guy handles pressure, how smart he is, how focused he is, watch that.”
The week after against rival Ohio State, Michigan intercepted a ball deep inside OSU territory, trailing 17-10, in the final minute of the third quarter. Brady went 6-for-8, 69 yards and two TDs in the win.
In probably his greatest game, the Orange Bowl against No. 5 ranked Alabama, a 35-34 win in overtime?
Brady finished 34-for-46, 369 yards and 4 TDs. More impressively, as Michigan trailed 28-14 midway through the third quarter, Brady took over the game – 20-for-29, 252 yards and 2 passing TDs.
How many times did we see that type of clutch play by Brady in New England? Maybe 30 times.
Former Alabama defensive coordinator, Ellis Johnson, who later became the head coach at The Citadel and Southern Miss., recalled not being overly concerned about Brady before that game.
“Quite frankly, we were not overly concerned about Brady and the passing game,” said Johnson, who is now retired and living in South Carolina. “My memory is that they were a power team, one big back, with a big, strong offensive line. Brady was the starter, but during the season had used the other (Drew Henson) kid a bit. Their passing game was more of outflanking you rather than down-the-field stuff.”
Johnson admitted that Brady surprised him in the second half.
“After we went ahead by two scores, Brady took over,” said Johnson. “They were a different team when he was throwing the ball. Everything they did in the second half was better. Brady’s stats, especially in the second half, were impressive.
“I didn’t leave that game thinking, ‘Brady is going to be a great pro,’” said Johnson. “But as I saw his career take off with the Patriots, things he did in our bowl game were the kind of things he did his entire career. That’s what you hope your quarterback can do ... lead.”
There were other signs that senior season.
Brady and Michigan trailed 24-17 with 12:06 remaining in the fourth quarter of their game at Indiana on Oct. 30.
The rest of the game Brady was 8-for-8, 120 yards, helping set up the game-winning field goal as the clock expired in the 34-31 win igniting the eventual five-game winning streak to end his career.
There was one other gem that NFL scouts apparently missed.
Earlier that season, Brady and Michigan buried unbeaten Purdue, 38-12, with Brady (15-25, 250 yards 2 TDs) easily outplaying Drew Brees (20-49, 293 yards, 1 int. 1 TD).
Brees was named first-team All-Big 10. Brady couldn’t even cop second team honors.
The 2000 NFL Draft in April was the most humbling experience of Brady’s life. We have all seen and heard about Brady and his baseball bat ready to wreak havoc.
Can you blame him?
Belichick & Co. can say all they want about Michigan wrongly switching off Brady and Henson, or that Brady didn’t impress at the combine/pro day.
Look at who was drafted before Brady:
Chad Pennington, Jets (No. 18 overall), Giovanni Carmazzi, 49ers (No. 65), Chris Redman, Ravens (No. 75), Tee Martin, Steelers (No. 163), Marc Bulger, Rams (No. 168), Spergon Wynn, Browns (No. 183).
Pennington and Bulger were legit NFL quarterbacks, deserving starters. The others were flotsam and jetsam.
Here’s what the legendary Bill Walsh, who passed away in July of 2007, said on draft day in 2000 during an interview on ESPN, immediately after selecting Carmazzi out of Hofstra University. Warning: It’s enough to make your stomach churn.
“(Gio) was probably the best quarterback in the draft, as far as athletic ability,” said the smiling Walsh. “We were sweating it out the last 10 picks ... One of our better choices.”
Carmazzi's last collegiate game was against Illinois State, in the 1-AA quarterfinals, a 37-20 loss, slightly different than Brady's resume.
Former 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci, when interviewed for a story from 2016, admitted there was a disconnect in figuring out Brady’s talents:
“We had Tom here for a private workout and let him leave here without knowing anything more about him,” said Mariucci. “That’s the part that really upsets me. We had him here and didn’t do our homework.”
Nobody in the NFL did their homework.
Brady, at the very least, with his physical limitations, should’ve been a third-round guy, someone you like and see as a potential backup after his career at Michigan.
Michigan’s record with Brady over his two years as the starter was 20-5, which comes to an 80 percent success rate. Over his 19 seasons in New England, including the playoffs, the Patriots record with Brady starting was 249-75, a 76.9 percent success rate.
Michigan blew it. Every team in the NFL blew it, big-time. And Belichick and the Patriots, as great as they have been, were very lucky 20 years ago.
