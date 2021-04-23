BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to a season-best six games with a 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Matt Grzelcyk scored the go-ahead goal 12:50 into the second period, and rookie Jeremy Swayman stopped 29 shots.
Brad Marchand, with his team-leading 25th, Nick Ritchie and David Krejci also scored for the Bruins. Pastrnak has two goals and eight assists over a five-game point streak.
The winning streak coincides with the Bruins acquiring Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar in a trade with Buffalo on April 12, and matches the team’s longest since a six-game run from Jan. 21 to Feb. 8 last season.
The Bruins are also on a 13-4-2 run that has propelled them into a tightly contested race for first place in the East Division. The day began with four points separating the first-place Washington Capitals and fourth-place Bruins.
Arttu Ruotsalainen scored for Buffalo, which has lost all five meetings against the Bruins this season, including a 2-0 loss on Tuesday. Dustin Tokarski struggled in finishing with 33 saves.
The Bruins have won 10 straight meetings overall against the Sabres since a 4-2 loss on Dec. 16, 2018.
The teams conclude a three-game series in Buffalo on Friday night.
Grzelcyk’s goal came some 7 1/2 minutes after Ruotsalainen tied the game at 1 by tipping in Anders Bjork’s pass into the open left side. Pastrnak won a face off to the left of the Sabres net and the Bruins worked the puck to Grzelcyk at the right point, where his snap shot deflected off the stick of Buffalo’s Tobias Rieder, and knuckled in under Tokarski’s glove.
The Bruins opened the scoring on Marchand’s goal at the 12:36 mark of an opening period in which they outshot Buffalo 14-7.
Pastrnak and Ritchie put the game away by scoring 66 seconds apart through the first six minutes of the third, with Krejci scoring with 1:58 remaining.
Buffalo was undone by a sputtering power play, which failed to convert five opportunities. The Sabres converted just five of 68 power-play opportunities over their past 30 games.
SHUTOUT TRIO
With a 32-save outing on Tuesday, Tuukka Rask joined Swayman and Jaroslav Halak to register shutouts this season for Boston. They represent the Bruins’ first trio to have shutouts in the same season since Rask, Tim Thomas and Manny Fernandez in 2008-09.
LINEUPS
Bruins: Kevan Miller is set to return on Friday after missing his fifth consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. ... Cassidy said Ondrej Kase is progressing, but there remains no timetable for his return. He’s been out since sustaining an upper body injury two games into the season.
